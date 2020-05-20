New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Writes Off BS4 Components Worth ₹ 125 Crore

Maruti Suzuki has written off BS4 components worth Rs. 125 crore including those procured from suppliers and those that were already in stock.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Over 80 per cent of Maruti Suzuki's product portfolio was already BS6 compliant.

Highlights

  • Over 80% of Maruti's portfolio was BS6 compliant before April 2020.
  • The company sold out its BS4 stock before the lockdown.
  • It is also providing liquidity and inventory support to its dealerships.

The BS6 emission norm came into force nationwide on April 1, 2020 and the apex court has allowed only 10 per cent of total unsold stock to be sold, as automakers start operations. Though manufacturers did manage to sell majority of their BS4 inventory, some are still left with components used in assembling BS4 vehicles which are now being written-off. India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki also has written off BS4 components worth ₹ 125 crore including those procured from suppliers and those that were already in stock.

Also Read: Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Reveals New Sales Approach For Non-Digital Customers

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Vitara Brezza

Ertiga

S-Cross

Alto 800

S-Presso

Dzire

Baleno RS

Ciaz

New Swift

Baleno

Wagon R

Alto K10

Ignis

Celerio

XL6

Eeco

Celerio X

Commenting on the report, sources at Maruti Suzuki said, "The BS4 discontinuation cost we had taken a write-off of about 125 crore which is including vendors and stock that we had in-house, so that is the obsolescence that we had on account of BS4 stock components that we had in the company, and on discounts, quarter 4 discounts were at 19,051 which compares to 15,124 same period last year. "

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Ensure Liquidity And Inventory Support For Dealers

mp7637kg

Maruti Suzuki started production of BS6 vehicles at both Gurgaon and Manesar plant before April 2020.

0 Comments

Over 80 per cent of Maruti Suzuki's product portfolio was already BS6 compliant before the nation was put under the prolonged lockdown and the company had liquidated its BS4 vehicles too, ahead of the deadline. It has partially started production at its Gurgaon and Manesar plant along with sales operations and has already received 5,000 bookings online. It has delivered 2,300 cars since resumption of sales operations and 1,900 workshops are functioning actively. Maruti Suzuki is helping its dealers as well with liquidity support by making immediate payments and is ensuring that all functioning dealerships have enough BS6 stock.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki
Vitara Brezza

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
25%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
10%
Return To Poll

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 8.81 - 11.44 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 8.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.46 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.41 - 5.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 9.8 - 11.46 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.81 - 6.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 4.9 - 5.67 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities