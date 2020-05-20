The BS6 emission norm came into force nationwide on April 1, 2020 and the apex court has allowed only 10 per cent of total unsold stock to be sold, as automakers start operations. Though manufacturers did manage to sell majority of their BS4 inventory, some are still left with components used in assembling BS4 vehicles which are now being written-off. India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki also has written off BS4 components worth ₹ 125 crore including those procured from suppliers and those that were already in stock.

Commenting on the report, sources at Maruti Suzuki said, "The BS4 discontinuation cost we had taken a write-off of about 125 crore which is including vendors and stock that we had in-house, so that is the obsolescence that we had on account of BS4 stock components that we had in the company, and on discounts, quarter 4 discounts were at 19,051 which compares to 15,124 same period last year. "

Maruti Suzuki started production of BS6 vehicles at both Gurgaon and Manesar plant before April 2020.

Over 80 per cent of Maruti Suzuki's product portfolio was already BS6 compliant before the nation was put under the prolonged lockdown and the company had liquidated its BS4 vehicles too, ahead of the deadline. It has partially started production at its Gurgaon and Manesar plant along with sales operations and has already received 5,000 bookings online. It has delivered 2,300 cars since resumption of sales operations and 1,900 workshops are functioning actively. Maruti Suzuki is helping its dealers as well with liquidity support by making immediate payments and is ensuring that all functioning dealerships have enough BS6 stock.

