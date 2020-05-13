Maruti Suzuki's Fourth-Quarter Profit Slumps 28% Due To Weak Demand

Maruti Suzuki India's March-quarter profit fell 28% as poor demand for cars during the period was exacerbated by a nationwide lockdown to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, hurting sales at the country's top-selling carmaker.

India's largest carmaker by market value reported a net profit of ₹ 1291 crore ($171.53 million) for the March quarter, down sharply from ₹ 1796 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Domestic unit sales at the carmaker dropped 16% to 360,428 vehicles for the quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier. Sales in the final month of the quarter were particularly hit as most carmakers had to suspend operations from March 22 due to the country's lockdown.

