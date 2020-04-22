Maruti Suzuki's JV Krishna Maruti To Donate 1 Million Masks To Haryana Government

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that its car seat manufacturing joint venture Krishna Maruti will donate one million triple-ply masks to the Haryana Government, to help them in the fight against coronavirus. The company has already handed over the first batch of 200,000 units of the triple-ply face masks to the Gurugram Administration. The masks were handed over to Amit Khatri, IAS, District Magistrate, Gurugram and V.S Kundu ACS Haryana & CEO GMDA by Ram Natarajan, ED & CEO, Krishna Group.

Commenting on the initiative, Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group said "We have committed 1 million masks each to Haryana and Gujarat Governments. I am also planning to import some machines and produce N-95 masks. All important safety and physical distancing guidelines have been observed while manufacturing these masks to ensure the safety of all the staff."

The company says that towards the end of March 2020, Maruti Suzuki got a request from the Haryana and Central Government if it could use its production infrastructure to develop and produce protective face masks in large numbers in the fight against COVID-19. Engineers at Maruti Suzuki and Krishna Group worked intensively, with active support from Department of Textiles, Government of India, to come up with the design for the mask, which was finally approved by SITRA laboratory. Before handing over, a few days of mass production was undertaken to gain confidence in the manufacturing set-up.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "We had committed to support the Government with protection gear and masks even though the test specifications and process technology were not known. My message to all our teams was - some doctor, some nurse will be depending upon our product, so please give top priority to quality and performance testing. Mr Kapur and his team have been successful."

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki India has also undertaken several initiatives to help its employees and communities around its manufacturing unit in Haryana during the Coronavirus crisis. It has provided over 120,000 cooked meals in the last three weeks and has distributed over 10,000 ration kits to community members through local administration and the Indian Red Cross Society. Plus, the company has also been working on manufacturing ventilators for coronavirus patients, and last month announced partnering with AgVa Healthcare intending to make 10,000 Ventilators A Month.

