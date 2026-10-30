Maserati Grecale Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.14 Crore

Maserati has launched the facelifted Grecale SUV in India alongside the updated Gran Cabrio, Gran Turismo and the limited-run GT2 Stradale. Prices for the 2027 Grecale start at Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered with three powertrain options: a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol or all-electric. All-wheel drive is standard across all variants.



Also read: Maserati GT2 Stradale Launched In India At Rs 5.71 Crore



Variant Price (ex-showroom) Grecale Rs 1.14 crore Grecale Modena Rs 1.29 crore Grecale Modena V6 Rs 1.39 crore Grecale Trofeo V6 Rs 2 crore Grecale Folgore Rs 1.90 crore

On the design front, the 2027 Grecale gets some minor design updates over the outgoing model. Up front, the front bumper is redesigned in line with the unit on the MCPura mid-engined super sports car, with sharper vent designs and a blacked-out central section flowing into a tweaked grille. This adds some additional sharpness to the front-end design. Down the slides, there are new wheel designs to pick from, while around the back, tweaks to the bumper round out the changes.





Inside, changes are down to a revised steering design as well as updates to the materials and trim. As with the outgoing model, the Grecale is heavily customiseable, with buyers able to option from multiple exterior colour options, upholstery styles and colours, alloy wheel styles and sizes and even features.



On the powertrain front, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol is offered in two states of tune - 296 bhp in base trim or 325 bhp in the Modena spec. The 3.0 V6 is also offered in the Modena trim, upping output to 385 bhp. Topping the internal combustion range is the Trofeo, which uses the most powerful iteration of the V6 with 523 bhp on tap.

Also available is the all-electric Grecale Folgore, featuring a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain offering a combined 543 bhp and 820 Nm on tap, combined with a 105 kWh battery offering a claimed range of up to 580 km.