Maserati GT2 Stradale Launched In India At Rs 5.71 Crore
- 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 churns out 631 bhp and 729 Nm
- Claims 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 324kmph
- Launched alongside the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio facelifts
Maserati has brought its GT2 Stradale to India, a roadgoing supercar developed from the GT2 race car but adapted for road use. The GT2 Stradale is priced at Rs 5.71 crore (ex-showroom), without optional extras, ahead of the FTA coming into effect. Its price could drop by up to 38% post-FTA. Production is limited to 914 units worldwide, a nod to the year Maserati was founded, 1914. The number of cars allocated to India remains under wraps.
Also Read: Maserati Grecale Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.14 Crore
Starting with the engine. The GT2 Stradale gets a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine, which belts out 631 bhp and 720 Nm, 9.8 bhp more than the track-only GT2. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Maserati claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 324 kmph. The GT2 Stradale gets four driving modes: Corsa, Sport, GT and Wet.
Unlike the track-only GT2, the Stradale drops the prominent racing graphics for a toned-down look. It gets a redesigned front bumper intended to improve airflow and cooling, along with side vents near the C-pillar, similar to those on its racing sibling.
Weight saving plays a key role in any supercar, and it is no different here. The car gets several carbon-fibre components, helping it shed kilos and weigh 60 kg less than the MC20. The aerodynamic package is far from subtle, though. Maserati claims the car generates 500kg of downforce, thanks to extensive aerodynamic work that includes carbon-fibre body parts, a racing diffuser and a large rear wing with three adjustment positions.
As for the interior, the GT2 Stradale shares its overall layout with the MC20, including a rectangular infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster. Alcantara covers much of the cabin, while lightweight carbon-fibre racing seats are available in two sizes. These are paired with four-point seatbelts, and the sports steering wheel gets carbon-fibre paddle shifters.
The Maserati GT 2 Stradale has been launched in India alongside the Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio facelifts.
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