Mash Desert Force 400 Retro Styled Limited Edition Motorcycle Unveiled

French motorcycle manufacturer Mash Motors has announced the company's latest retro-styled motorcycle, the Mash Desert Force 400. As you can see from the images, the Desert Force 400 is a military-syled bike and bears a resemblance to motorcycles from the 1960s, and a close resemblance of the silhouette to the Royal Enfield Bullet. And this one, the Desert Force 400 completes the military-styled theme with a jerry can, a dispatch style canvas saddle bag, dual seats and a desert storm paint scheme.

Also Read: Benelli Imperiale 400 First Ride Review

The Mash Desert Force 400 looks period correct with its vintage design, down to the jerry can and canvas saddlebag

The Desert Force's design is apparently inspired by American military motorcycles from the 1950s and 1960s. But make no mistake; the Desert Force 400 is a modern bike, and like the Royal Enfield and the Jawa, only look like it's from the '60s. And the styling is spot-on retro, from the wire spoke wheels, front fender mounted number plate, spring-mounted saddles and twin pea shooter exhausts, as well as the side-mounted jerry can. The design is almost period correct, apart from the modern giveaways in the front disc brake and the new engine.

Also Read: Jawa Perak First Ride Review

The Mash Desert Force 400 is powered by a 397 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine

The Mash Desert Force 400 is powered by a 397 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, but Mash hasn't revealed much in terms of other specifications. There's ABS which is switchable, and the engine is expected to put out similar power figures as the Jawa; so something around 27 bhp power can be expected. Suspension is handled by telescopic front forks and dual shocks at the rear.

The Mash Desert Force 400 will be limited to just 103 units and will be sold in Europe

It gets a 13-litre fuel tank and tips the scales at 151 kg dry. The Mash Desert Force 400 will be limited to 103 bikes, and will be priced at 4,995 Euros (around ₹ 4.12 lakh) and will come with a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty. With limited numbers in production, it's unlikely that the Mash Desert Force 400 will be available on sale anywhere outside Europe.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.