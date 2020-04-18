New Cars and Bikes in India

Maverick Vinales Donates COVID-19 Test Kits To Spanish Care Home

Several MotoGP racers have come forward to help raise funds to help health workers dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy and Spain.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Vinales has helped raise funds for local hospitals in Spain

Highlights

  • Vinales has helped raise funds for hospitals in Spain's Catalonia
  • Italy's Valentino Rossi has also spearheaded fundraising efforts
  • Italy and Spain are two of the worst hit countries in Europe by COVID-19

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales has tried to help his local community in Spain, one of the worst hit countries in Europe by the novel coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, Vinales has purchased a significant amount of COVID-19 test kits to allow Spanish care home Residencia Europalau to test all staff and residents for the virus on a regular basis. Vinales has already donated masks and protective screens to University Hospital de Girona Doctor Trueta and Hospital de Santa Caterina, both located in Girona, in Catalonia, Spain.

Also Read: Valentino Rossi Leads Fundraising Efforts In Italy

The Spanish care home said in a post on social media, "From the Europalau Residence, we want to especially thank the contribution of Maverick Vinales who has provided us with COVID-19 antibodies test kits and will allow us to test to workers and users. The management, all staff and residents thank you. Thank you so much, Maverick."

Also Read: Dainese Sets Up Fundraising Campaign For Coronavirus Efforts

mlm9vgfs

Valentino Rossi has paid a generous contribution to Marche Nord Hospital, where he has been previously treated for injuries

0 Comments

In Italy too, Valentino Rossi has lent a helping hand to hospitals to overcome the coronavirus outbreak by donating to the Marche Nord Hospital in Pesaro, Italy. Rossi, along with some entrepreneurs from the Marche region, has contributed to a fund, "Together with Marche Nord" to purchase new respirators for the Marche Nord Hospital. Elsewhere, in Turin, MotoGP rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia and his fan club have also joined the cause, raising funds for the Molinette Hospital in Turin.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 92.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.92 - 5.01 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles
TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields
Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields
Select your City
or select from popular cities