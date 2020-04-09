New Cars and Bikes in India

Maxxis India Partners With Yamaha For Retail Tyre Sales

Maxxis India has partnered with India Yamaha Motor for the retail sales of its tyres. Now, co-branded Maxxis tyres will be available at Maxxis and Yamaha dealerships.

Maxxis & Yamaha co-branded tyres will be on sale at dealerships of both companies

  • Yamaha & Maxxis will sell co-branded tyres at their dealerships
  • Maxxis supplies two-wheeler tyres to Hero, HMSI and Yamaha
  • Maxxis has its manufacturing facility at Sanand, Gujarat

Maxxis India, a leading tyre manufacturer has partnered with India Yamaha Motor in a unique retail partnership. Dealerships of both companies will now sell 'Maxxis and Yamaha' branded tyres. These co-branded tyres will be on sale at all Maxxis and Yamaha sales outlets. Furthermore, Maxxis has conducted training sessions with regards to tyre sales which are now integrated into Yamaha's dealer knowledge and training modules as well. Maxxis supplies two-wheeler tyres to Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Yamaha among Indian two-wheeler companies.

Also Read: Yamaha Teases BS6 Models Of FZ25 and FZ-S 25

(Maxxis is tyre supplier to Hero MotoCorp, HMSI and Yamaha)

Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said, "The year 2020 marks 5th year of Maxxis operations in India. Maxxis Tyres had a great start this year as we begin our association with YAMAHA. To further provide impetus to Maxxis vision, we are advancing our retail partnerships with biggest two-wheeler companies in India. This partnership demonstrates our strength and the ability to offer high quality products for the country's leading two-wheeler brand and will allow us to reach out to several customers through YAMAHA's robust network across the country. Our aim is to create a strong brand preference for Maxxis in India and showcase Maxxis range of innovative and technologically superior products to the customers."

Also Read: Yamaha Extends Warranties And Servicing For Its Two-Wheelers Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

0 Comments

Yamaha's latest range of 125 cc BS6 scooters such as Ray ZR, Fascino and the Ray ZR Street Rally will now run on Maxxis tyres. Maxxis provides an industry-best warranty of 5+1 years on its two-wheeler tyres. Maxxis India has its facility at Sanand, Gujarat. The facility is spread across 106 acres and has a capacity to manufacture around 20,000 tyres and 40,000 tubes per day. Maxxis is fast expanding its partner network and have built over 2000 dealer network so far in India.

