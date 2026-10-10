McLaren 750S Bows Out In 2027, Final Orders Now Open

McLaren has confirmed that the 750S will bow out in 2027, with the British carmaker now taking final orders for the V8-powered supercar. Its departure also brings the 720S lineage to a close, nearly a decade after that car arrived in 2017 and set the template for McLaren's mid-engined supercars.

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The 750S' name was derived from its 750PS power output. It went on sale globally in 2023 as a successor to the 720S, with McLaren revising the car's performance, weight and cabin. It was also launched in India in 2024 in both Coupe and Spider forms.

Compared to the 720S, Mclaren stated that 30 per cent of its components were new or changed. The platform also spawned the track-focused 765LT and the limited-run 788HS, the latter restricted to 200 cars commissioned through McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

The 750S is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 740 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Power goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. McLaren claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.8 seconds and a 0-200 kmph time of 7.2 seconds.

McLaren has not announced a direct replacement for the 750S, but the company is preparing for a larger change in its line-up. It recently revealed a new logo and confirmed that it is developing its first SUV, which is expected to compete with the Lamborghini Urus SE, Ferrari Purosangue and Aston Martin DBX.

The SUV is expected to have a coupe-like profile, while an all-wheel-drive layout and a hybrid V8 powertrain are among the possibilities. McLaren has not confirmed those details yet, though its latest investment announcement mentions the development of two new engines and transmissions.