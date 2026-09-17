McLaren Joins Performance SUV Bandwagon; First-Ever SUV Confirmed Under New Investment In UK

Performance SUVs from uber-luxury performance car brands seem to be all the rage in the market. The Urus set Lamborghini’s sales charts on fire; the DBX is one of Aston Martin’s largest sellers, and even Ferrari seemingly joined the fray in 2023 with the V12 Purosangue, though the Italian carmaker has kept production numbers limited. Now, the latest exotic car brand that’s dropped its hat in the ring is McLaren Automotive.



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The company has confirmed a fresh round of investment in the UK worth GBP 500 million, or over Rs 6,400 crore, into its UK operation. The investment will go into expanding and further developing manufacturing and engineering capabilities in the UK, including establishing an all-new assembly plant in the UK. The company said the new investment would also see McLaren develop and manufacture its future powertrains in-house on UK soil for the first time.



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A McLaren SUV has been rumoured for a while now, with reports late last year hinting that a prototype of the SUV was shown to dealer partners at a global dealer meet at McLaren Creation Centre. The reports added that the SUV would feature a profile similar to an SUV coupe and get distinctive styling to set it apart from other exotic SUVs. It was also expected to arrive as early as 2028.



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Powertrain details on the SUV are scarce at this point, though reports suggest it could feature an all-wheel drive layout and a hybrid V8 powerplant. McLaren’s new investment announcement does mention the development of two new engines and transmissions, one of which could feature in the upcoming SUV. The company also confirmed that hybrid powerplants would be the way forward for the brand.