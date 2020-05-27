Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe And AMG GT R India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe And AMG GT R are all set to be launched in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updated from the launch event here. This the first digital launch from the carmaker in India and we have been waiting for both these cars for a while now. Both the cars are powered by a 4.0-litre bi-Turbo V8 engine that is tuned to make 469 bhp in the AMG C 63 Coupe and 577 bhp in the AMG GT R, and both come mated to an AMG Speedshift 9-G-Tronic transmission.

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe is the flagship model in the C-Class family and the updated model gets considerable design and cosmetic changes along with some new features as well. The new Panamericana grille borrowed from the AMG GT family is, of course, the first thing you notice and other elements that add to the new design is the new bug-eyed headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs), a muscular bonnet and a new front bumper with large air intakes and blackened borders enhancing its sporty appeal.

As for the Mercedes-AMG GT R, the updated model comes with a new front bumper with a pair of canards on either end which will further enhance its aerodynamics. The area above the central air dam also has been tweaked while the design of the rear wing has been revised as well. The rest of the car looks similar to its predecessor.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Mercedes- AMG C 63 Coupe And AMG GT R: