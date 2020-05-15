Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe Launch Details Revealed

We have been waiting for the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe since it first debuted in 2018. Finally the wait will soon be over. Mercedes-Benz India will launch the AMG C 63 Coupe in India on May 27, 2020 along with the mighty AMG GT R and these two models will be the first new launches by the German carmaker post the nationwide lockdown. The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU) like its predecessor.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 gets new Panamericana grille upfront.

The updated model gets considerable design and cosmetic changes along with some new features as well. The new Panamericana grille borrowed from the AMG GT family is of course the first thing you notice and other elements that add to the new design are the new bug-eyed headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs), a muscular bonnet and a new front bumper with large air intakes and blackened borders enhancing its sporty appeal. The profile largely remains unchanged save for the 18-inch 10-spoke aero alloy wheels and while at the rear there are a pair of sleek wraparound LED tail-lamps, a lip spoiler, a sporty rear bumper housing black rear diffusers and a quad exhaust system.

The interiors remain identical to its predecessor.

The cabin is almost identical to its predecessor in terms of design, finish and layout which gets modern features like a digital instrument and infotainment displays. The central console has been finished with carbon fibre with a bunch of buttons and dials for various in-car controls. The cabin is draped in sporty black and red leather with race-style bucket seats and flat-bottom AMG steering wheel.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 gets 18-inch aero alloy wheels.

Under the hood is the 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that churns out around 469 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an AMG Speedshift 9-GTronic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. Moreover, the new AMG C 63 Coupe can clock triple digit-speeds in 4 seconds further clocking a limited top speed of 250 kmph. It also gets the AMG Dynamics that offers you six different driving modes which are Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race, and Individual.

