Mercedes-Benz India has officially launched the new Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe in India at a starting price of ₹ 1.33 crore (ex-showroom India). The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe is the range-topping model under the C-Class for the Indian market. The German carmaker also introduced the updated Mercedes-AMG GT R at the event. Both the models were launched in the country through a digital event due to lockdown implemented to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic. Notably, these are the first range of products to be launched by the carmaker during the lockdown.

The flagship model in the C-Class family comes with considerable design and cosmetic updates with new feature additions as well. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe flaunts the new Panamericana grille borrowed from the AMG GT family. The design highlights of the car are the new bug-eyed headlamps with LED DRLs, a muscular bonnet and a new front bumper with huge air intakes, 18-inch alloy wheels, aggressive diffuser and quad trapezoidal-shaped exhausts, giving it a sporty appeal.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S cabin remains identical to its predecessor

On the inside, the newly launched Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe continues to get modern features like a digital instrument and infotainment displays, that is very similar to its predecessor. It gets sporty black and red leather race-style bucket seats, flat-bottom AMG steering wheel, carbon fibre finished central console and much more. The new C 63 Coupe comes in six different driving modes - Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race, and Individual.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe Launch Details Revealed

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe gets Turbo V8 engine

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe comes powered by a BS6-compliant 4.0-litre bi-Turbo V8 engine. The unit is tuned to produce 469 bhp and 650 Nm of power figures and come mated to an AMG Speedshift 9-G-Tronic transmission. It is the same engine that is also seen on the Mercedes-AMG GT R, however, the unit is good for 576bhp and 700Nm. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just four seconds, before hitting electronically limited top-speed of 250kmph.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.