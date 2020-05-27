New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 1.33 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has finally launched the new Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.33 crore (ex-showroom India).

Updated:
The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe is the range-topping model under the C-Class

Mercedes-Benz India has officially launched the new Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe in India at a starting price of ₹ 1.33 crore (ex-showroom India). The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe is the range-topping model under the C-Class for the Indian market. The German carmaker also introduced the updated Mercedes-AMG GT R at the event. Both the models were launched in the country through a digital event due to lockdown implemented to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic. Notably, these are the first range of products to be launched by the carmaker during the lockdown.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe profile gets attractive curves, 18-inch alloys & V8 Bi-Turbo Insignia 

The flagship model in the C-Class family comes with considerable design and cosmetic updates with new feature additions as well. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe flaunts the new Panamericana grille borrowed from the AMG GT family. The design highlights of the car are the new bug-eyed headlamps with LED DRLs, a muscular bonnet and a new front bumper with huge air intakes, 18-inch alloy wheels, aggressive diffuser and quad trapezoidal-shaped exhausts, giving it a sporty appeal.

mercedes amg c 63 s cabin

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S cabin remains identical to its predecessor

On the inside, the newly launched Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe continues to get modern features like a digital instrument and infotainment displays, that is very similar to its predecessor. It gets sporty black and red leather race-style bucket seats, flat-bottom AMG steering wheel, carbon fibre finished central console and much more. The new C 63 Coupe comes in six different driving modes - Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race, and Individual.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe gets Turbo V8 engine

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe comes powered by a BS6-compliant 4.0-litre bi-Turbo V8 engine. The unit is tuned to produce 469 bhp and 650 Nm of power figures and come mated to an AMG Speedshift 9-G-Tronic transmission. It is the same engine that is also seen on the Mercedes-AMG GT R, however, the unit is good for 576bhp and 700Nm. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just four seconds, before hitting electronically limited top-speed of 250kmph.

