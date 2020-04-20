Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Official Brochure Released

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is all set to go on sale in India this year. The company opened bookings for the all-new A-Class Limousine in February this year, and the car is slated to be launched in June 2020. Having said that, given the coronavirus crisis, and the ongoing lockdown, we won't be surprised if the company delays the launch until the festive season. Recently, Mercedes-Benz India has released the official brochure of the A-Class Limousine on its website, revealing all the details with regards to variants, features, and other specifications.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Makes India Debut

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be offered in 3 variants - A-Class Limousine Petrol, A-Class Limousine Diesel and the AMG A-Class

Now, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be offered in three variants - A-Class Limousine Petrol, A-Class Limousine Diesel and the AMG A-Class, the A35 sedan to be specific that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The former two are likely to be offered in only one trim option - Progressive Line and will get features like - a diamond-stud pattern single slat grille, LED high-performance headlamps, LED taillamps, dual exhaust system, panoramic sunroof, and mirror package for ORVMs.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Kick Starts Bookings For The A-Class Limousine

Mercedes-AMG A-Class Limousine or A35 Sedan will come with rear diffuser and a dual exhaust system

The Mercedes-AMG A-Class sedan comes with a sleeker dual slat grille with the AMG lettering, a sportier bumper kit with large intakes and a sharp bumper lip with chrome highlights. The AMG model also gets smoked effect for the LED headlamps and taillamps, while the rear section features a sportier bumper with rear diffuser and round, dual exhaust system. While the standard petrol and diesel models get a set of twin-5-spoke alloy wheels, the A35 will come with a set of AMG-style dual-tone alloys. The car will come in five colour options - Cosmos Black, Denim Blue, Mojave Silver, Mountain Grey, and Polar White.

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class will get the large single unit media display with MBUX infotainment system

In terms of cabin features, the A-Class Limousine will come with the company's latest MBUX system with NTG 6.0 offering 24X7 connected features and services from Mercedes Me Connect. The system is accompanied by the large single unit touchscreen media display with split screens for infotainment and instrumentation. The dashboard also features the signature rotor-like chrome air-con vents, a multi-functional new steering wheel, and a smart-looking centre console with the signature touchpad control to access the infotainment system. With the MBUX system, the car also gets voice command function which can be activated by saying 'Hey Mercedes'.

The Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan comes with multi-functional sports steering wheel draped in Nappa leather

Other features include smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and navigation, along with cruise control, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, Thermotronic 2-zone climate control, rear armrest, and wireless charging. The car also gets leather upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel and Brown open-pore walnut wood interior trim option. The AMG version comes with multi-functional sports steering wheel draped in Nappa leather, Burmester surround sound system and Keyless start-stop button. Also, the AMG model gets all-black interior with Dinamica microfibre black upholstery. The engine detail is yet to be announced.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.