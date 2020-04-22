Mercedes-Benz India has silently introduced a 2.0-litre petrol engine for the C200 trim of the C-Class range. The engine will be offered with two variants - C200 Prime and C200 Progressive, which are priced at ₹ 40.90 lakh and ₹ 46.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. The new BS6 compliant 2.0-litre motor replaces the older 1.5-litre engine that used to come with Mercedes-Benz's EQ Boost mild-hybrid system. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class' non-AMG line-up currently consists of five variants, and they are priced from ₹ 40.90 lakh to ₹ 51.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes-Benz C200 is powered by 1991 cc four-cylinder, petrol engine that is tuned to make 201 bhp at 5800 - 6100 rpm and it comes mated to a 9G tronic automatic transmission. The engine can propel the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.7 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 239 kmph. The other two engine options include a 192 bhp 2.0-litre C220d diesel engine and a more-powerful 241 bhp 2.0-litre C300d oil burner, and both come mated to the same 9G tronic automatic transmission.
In terms of design and features, the car remains unchanged. The C200 continues to come with the same chrome-twin-slat grille LED High-Performance headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lamps, panoramic sliding sunroof, twin-5-spoke alloy wheels, and LED taillamps, among others. The cabin too comes with the same Avantgarde interior package with an all-black treatment and a 64-colour ambient light package as well. The Progressive variant of the car also comes with the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, along with a 10.25-inch high-res infotainment display with smartphone connectivity, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Mercedes also offers memory function power seats and electric roller-blind for the rear windshield.
Mercedes-Benz India currently also offers the AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe and the AMG C 63 S four-door models, priced at ₹ 75 lakh and ₹ 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.
