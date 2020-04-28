Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift India Launch Expected In 2021

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has always been one of the most important cars in the company's line-up and a major volume generator. In fact, on several ocassions it has outperformed entry-level models to become the bestseller in India and is the benchmark in its segment. The current generation of the E-Class on sale in India is a long wheelbase model, and a facelift is due for the market. Of course, we will be seeing the facelift being launched in the country by the next year only.

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar on carandbike's new digital chat show Freewheeling with SVP, Santosh Iyer, Vice President Marketing & CRM said, "The E-Class that you see globally is not going to come to India because we have the long wheelbase strategy and when we say that we mean this car is specifically made for India, the right hand drive E-Class. So the lifecycles are different, the timelines are different and all I can is that the facelifted car will not come this year. We never had a plan for this year so sometime late next year is when we can expect that car to come. Also we have certain components from different supply chains being a long wheelbase, so it takes more time."

The current-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been launched in India with minor updates.

As of now, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has received minor design updates along with a new steering wheel and the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system. It now also comes with a virtual instrument cluster and a central touchscreen integrate into the same 12.3-inch console. There are quite a few customization options as well to personalize your vehicle.

