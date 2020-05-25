Mercedes-Benz Employees At US HQ Asked To Work From Home Till End Of 2020

Mercedes-Benz has asked 875 of its employees at its Atlanta facility in the US to work remotely for the remainder of the year. A report in Automotive News said that this directive from the company could be carried forward to 2021 as well. The company's US headquarters at Atlanta has been empty since mid-March because of the lockdown which was announced following the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mercedes-Benz opened the new HQ in the US in 2018 and has invested $100 million to build the office.

The 200,000 square-foot building, located on a 12-acre campus is made entirely of glass that is supported by a steel structure. Construction of the new headquarters took 425,000 man hours and more than 1,000 workers and the company has clearly said that it's not bailing out on it.

Talking to Automotive News, Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Nicholas Speeks, said, "We still need to occasionally have some physical meetings in a post-COVID world. We also have to allow for the fact that some people like to come into the office."

The company's HQ handles sales and marketing, administration, product planning and distribution in the US and with the Covid-19 pandemic worsening, a lot many car makers have taken various precautions to make sure that the operations run smoothly and customer emergencies are handled in a proper manner.

