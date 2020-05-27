Mercedes-Benz India Sells 150 Pre-Owned Cars Online; Receives 100 Assured Bookings

Mercedes-Benz India today launched two AMG models in the country - the AMG C63 Coupe and the even the AMG GT-R. Yes, the launch was digital given that the lockdown is still in place in most parts of the country and gatherings are banned. And that clearly is a sign of things to come from the company. Mercedes-Benz India has already said that it will go the whole hog when it comes to its digital strategy for the country. The company has already kick started sales online in the country and that was essentially to help its customers to buy a car of their choice, by sitting in the comfort of their homes. Mercedes-Benz India, in fact, also went ahead and has now added a virtual assistant for those in need of make a buying decision. While some would raise an eyebrow about these new-age sales methods, for Mercedes-Benz India, it looks like it's hit the nail on the head.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mercedes-Benz India Kick Starts Online Sales

Speaking at the launch of the AMG C63 Coupe and the AMG GT-R, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said that the company had sold 150 pre-owned vehicles online and had received assured bookings for 100 cars as well. These tally of 100 vehicles includes new cars as well as pre-owned. This is clearly a staggering number and it's a sign that there is still pent up demand in the market. The recent carandbike survey which we've told you everything about, revealed that there is pent up demand in the market and sales numbers for the auto industry will improve once the lockdown is relaxed. The fact that a luxury carmaker like Mercedes-Benz India is also receiving staggering number of bookings in these times, just reinforces the findings of the survey.

Mercedes-Benz will be launching 10 models in 2020 and we look forward to seeing all of the cars on Indian soil very soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.