New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-Benz India Sells 150 Pre-Owned Cars Online; Receives 100 Assured Bookings

Mercedes-Benz will be launching 10 models in 2020

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Mercedes-Benz India today launched two AMG models in the country - the AMG C63 Coupe and the even the AMG GT-R. Yes, the launch was digital given that the lockdown is still in place in most parts of the country and gatherings are banned. And that clearly is a sign of things to come from the company. Mercedes-Benz India has already said that it will go the whole hog when it comes to its digital strategy for the country. The company has already kick started sales online in the country and that was essentially to help its customers to buy a car of their choice, by sitting in the comfort of their homes. Mercedes-Benz India, in fact, also went ahead and has now added a virtual assistant for those in need of make a buying decision. While some would raise an eyebrow about these new-age sales methods, for Mercedes-Benz India, it looks like it's hit the nail on the head.

ck1ev7g8

Mercedes-Benz has kick started operations at its plant in Pune 

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Cars

CLA

GLA

G-Class

C-Class

GLS

A-Class

E-Class

CLS

S-Class

GLE

GLC

V-Class

E-Class All-Terrain

B-Class

Also Read: Exclusive: Mercedes-Benz India Kick Starts Online Sales

Speaking at the launch of the AMG C63 Coupe and the AMG GT-R, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said that the company had sold 150 pre-owned vehicles online and had received assured bookings for 100 cars as well. These tally of 100 vehicles includes new cars as well as pre-owned. This is clearly a staggering number and it's a sign that there is still pent up demand in the market. The recent carandbike survey which we've told you everything about, revealed that there is pent up demand in the market and sales numbers for the auto industry will improve once the lockdown is relaxed. The fact that a luxury carmaker like Mercedes-Benz India is also receiving staggering number of bookings in these times, just reinforces the findings of the survey.

0 Comments

Mercedes-Benz will be launching 10 models in 2020 and we look forward to seeing all of the cars on Indian soil very soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz CLA with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz
CLA

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
What is your age?
What is the price range of scooter / bike that you want to buy?
What is your total household income per year?
Are you willing to make your next bike purchase completely online?
What are your top 3 reasons for not buying online?
In place of a test drive, which is the best option to make you buy online?
How best can the website establish trust?
If pricing information is made available online transparently, which option will you prefer?
If bike financing is provided fully online, would you then consider buying it online?
If bike registrations are provided by an online website, would you then consider buying it online?
How will you replace the need for a test drive?
What are your expectations for bike financing?
What do you expect of RTO formalities?
Where would you prefer to buy the bike online?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Return To Poll

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 31.72 - 36.99 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 1.5 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 87.77 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 27.87 - 29.26 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 84.7 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.36 - 1.4 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 73.7 Lakh - 1.25 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 52.75 - 57.75 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 68.4 Lakh - 1.1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 75 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 31.36 Lakh *
View More
x
Mercedes-Benz GLA is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz GLA is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Italdesign Unveils The Production-Ready Nissan GT-R 50
Italdesign Unveils The Production-Ready Nissan GT-R 50
Select your City
or select from popular cities