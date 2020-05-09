Mercedes-Benz Produces Hand Crafted Face Masks For Employees At Sindelfingen Plant

The Mercedes-Benz designo manufaktur in Sindelfingen manufactures exclusive custom-made and individual interior components for worldwide vehicle production. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the daily work routine for tailors and apprentices looks a bit different than usual: for several weeks, they have been producing hand-crafted masks for use of their colleagues at European Daimler plants. They are being further supported in this by some of the designo manufaktur apprentices.

Jorg Burzer, Member of the Mercedes-Benz AG Board of Management, responsible for Production and Supply Chain Management, said, "Our colleagues acted quickly and flexibly, and are using their capacities to produce masks in these extraordinary times. In this, we are supporting the supply of masks to our employees Europe-wide,"

Trainees from Mercedes-Benz designo factory manufacture everyday masks for employees.

The health and safety of its employees is the company's highest priority. To protect employees, the company has taken precautions to prevent infection and has agreed a comprehensive package of measures with the General Works Council. These include hygiene and cleaning standards, as well as regulations on behaviour at the workplace.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic affect everyone. Daimler has therefore launched numerous aid campaigns to provide quick and unbureaucratic help. For example, the company has been providing 3D printers for the production of medical technology for a few weeks now. The 3D printers from Mercedes-Benz usually manufacture vehicle parts. Now, with their expertise, the specialist personnel are producing facial shields on Daimler machines for free distribution to system-relevant facilities. In addition, Daimler supports the establishment of a provisional hospital with 1,500 beds in India with cash and in-kind donations, and the Formula 1 team develops and produces CPAP breathing aids together with the University College London (UCL).

