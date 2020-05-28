New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India Launch Expected In 2021

A lot of anticipation has started to build up ever since Mercedes-Benz teased the new S-Class a few days ago. The teaser image and previous spy pictures suggest that the new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be a leap over its predecessor both in terms of design and technology. That said, we in India will still have to wait for the new model as its launch is not slated this year. Speaking to the media, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO- Mercedes-Benz India confirmed that the new S-Class is not going to be launched in India this year. It is expected to go on sale in our market in 2021.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will get a new vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system.

The seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to make its global debut in September this year. From what we have collected form the teaser image and some spy pictures that previously had surfaced online, the front grille is now looks quite bigger than before making it look bolder and there has been generous use of chrome as well. The LED headlamps look similar to the ones seen on the recently launched facelift of the E-class sedan while they are advanced LED laser units. Previous spy shots of the S-class have also revealed E-class like wraparound LED tail lamps as well as a revamped cabin with a new instrument cluster and huge vertically stacked touchscreen that is likely to get the latest version of company's MBUX infotainment system.

Powertrain options include a mild-hybrid and Plug-in hybrid, 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel options while the AMG sourced 4.0-litre V8 engine is expected to be on offer in higher variants. The carmaker has already said that the production of the car will begin in the second half of 2020.

