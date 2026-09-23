Mercedes-AMG G 63 Offroad Pro Launched At Rs 3.80 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has added a new limited-run Offroad Pro variant to the AMG G 63 lineup in India, priced at Rs 3.80 crore (ex-showroom). It costs Rs 6 lakh more than the standard AMG G 63 (Rs 3.74 crore) and gets a few AMG-specific hardware additions along with some additional equipment.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric India Launch By End-2026; Bookings Open In October

Now to the what's new in this limited-run variant. The G 63 Offroad Pro gets AMG Active Ride Control, which adds active roll stabilisation to the AMG Ride Control setup. It can vary the suspension’s roll stiffness between three settings. The system also allows more axle articulation when driven off-road. This new variant rides on 20-inch AMG spoke alloy wheels finished in matte black.

Mercedes has also added two dedicated functions to the Offroad Pro. AMG Active Balance Control lets the driver adjust the suspension’s roll stiffness, while AMG Traction Pro is available in the Rock and Sand drive modes. It controls the braking torque at individual wheels and offers seven levels of locking. The new variant also gets a roof luggage rack with aluminium panels and a removable rear ladder.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Revealed; India Debut Next Year

Standard AMG G 63 image used for reference.

The cabin continues with Nappa leather upholstery. The sound system here is a 760W, 18-speaker Burmester 3D setup, including an illuminated satellite speaker in the headliner. The G 63 Offroad Pro retains the 12.3-inch driver and infotainment displays, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and USB-C ports.

The screens can display off-road information such as the vehicle’s position, compass direction, altitude, steering angle, tyre pressure and temperature, as well as the status of the differential locks. There is also a Transparent Hood function. Safety equipment includes Active Brake Assist, lane-keeping assist and a 360-degree camera among others.

The G 63 Offroad Pro continues with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It churns out 577 bhp and 850 Nm, while the mild-hybrid system can add another 20 bhp under hard acceleration. Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.3 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 240 kmph.