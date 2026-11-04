Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Launched In India At Rs 78.50 Lakh
- GLC Electric packs a 94 kWh NMC battery.
- Comes with a 22 kW AC wallbox charger as standard.
- Features 39.1-inch 'Hyperscreen', electrochromic roof.
Hoping to catch up to BMW in India's fast-growing luxury electric vehicle market, Mercedes-Benz has launched its brand-new GLC Electric, priced at Rs 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The GLC is being locally produced at Mercedes-Benz's plant in Chakan, near Pune, and for now, is available in a single, fully-loaded variant: the GLC 400 4MATIC.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Design and dimensions
The GLC Electric – built on the MB.EA-M platform – is substantial in proportions compared to other SUVs in its segment. It measures in at 4,856 mm in length, 1,913 mm in width and 1,652 mm in height, and also has a super-long 2,972 mm wheelbase. In every dimension, the GLC Electric is larger than the combustion engine model.
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For a stronger visual identity, Mercedes-Benz has given the GLC Electric a chrome-lined ‘grille’ that is inspired by the front-end of some iconic Mercedes cars such as the 600 Pullman and the W111 S-Class. A total of 942 dotted LEDs make up the core of the grille area, and produce a captivating light show every time you unlock the SUV.
The GLC Electric also houses illuminated stars in its ‘Digital Light’ headlights as well as its wraparound tail-light clusters, and has puddle lamps that project the three-pointed star on the ground. The SUV will be available in six colours – Obsidian black, Lavender silver, Alpine grey solid, Patagonia red metallic, Opalite white bright, and the Sheer blue pictured here.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Interior and features
To up the ‘wow’ quotient of the e-SUV, Mercedes has added an expansive 39.1-inch ‘Hyperscreen’ to the GLC Electric's interior. This combines three screens – digital driver's display, central touchscreen and front passenger display – seamlessly behind a single piece of glass that spans the width of the dashboard.
Other features that will grab attention on the inside include an electrochromic glass roof with nine switchable segments and illuminated stars, adaptive ambient lighting and a 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system.
The floating centre console frees up storage space beneath it, and houses two wireless phone charging pads, cupholders and room underneath the centre armrest.
However, a couple of glaring misses in the GLC Electric are seat ventilation (only heated seats available for now) and rear sun shades.
As the GLC Electric only has two rows of seats, boot space is rated at 570 litres, which can rise to 1,740 litres with the rear seats folded down.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Battery, motors, range and charging
The GLC 400 4MATIC – which utilises an 800-volt architecture – has a nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery with a useable capacity of 94 kWh. This battery powers two motors, which develop a combined 483 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, which means this is the most powerful iteration of the GLC to come to India till date.
With all that performance on tap, the GLC 400 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds, and hit a top speed of 210 kmph. Mercedes says the range is up to 711 kilometres on the WLTP cycle.
As standard, the GLC Electric will come with a 22 kW AC wallbox charger, that can replenish the battery fully in under seven hours. However, for customers who do not need the charger, Mercedes will replace it with a card pre-loaded with energy credits worth 2,500 kWh that can be used at public fast chargers across India. Peak DC fast-charging is rated at 330 kW for the GLC Electric.
Interestingly, the GLC Electric in India also misses out on air suspension which is part of the GLC 400 4MATIC package overseas, along with rear-wheel steering.
For now, the GLC Electric doesn't have a direct rival, and won't have one until the BMW iX3 arrives in 2027.
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