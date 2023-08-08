Mercedes-Benz GLC India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

The GLC has been the most popular vehicle from Mercedes-Benz. In fact, the previous generation of the GLC was the brand’s global bestseller for the past two years before it was discontinued. Even in India, the GLC managed to achieve substantial sales numbers and was also the brand’s best-selling model across its portfolio in India. Now, with German automaker reintroducing the latest generation of the GLC, here is what to expect.

Price Expectation

Prices ranged between Rs 62 to Rs 68 lakh for the older generation of the GLC. Now that Mercedes-Benz has upgraded the tech and features, revised the engines, and added a 48V mild-hybrid system in the new generation of the GLC, prices are expected to increase by around 10 to 15 per cent and could now come with a price tag of around Rs 75 lakh for the lower spec SUV and the top-spec GLC 300 4Matic could be priced north of Rs 78 lakh (ex-showroom). This slots it perfectly in the middle of its competition, which consists of the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and Porsche Macan.

Powertrains

As mentioned in our review, Mercedes-Benz is offering the all-new GLC with two engine options. The 300 4MATIC and the 220d 4MATIC with an integrated starter generator (ISG) with EQ Boost provide a significant 23 bhp of extra power and up to 200 Nm of extra torque. In addition, both engines are offered with all-wheel drive, and the brand claims that the petrol engine is 15% more efficient than its predecessor.

Specifications GLC 300 4MATIC GLC 220d 4MATIC Displacement 1999 cc 4-cylinder 1993 cc 4-cylinder Power 258 bhp 197 bhp Torque 400 Nm 440 Nm Transmission 9G TRONIC 9G TRONIC Claimed Mileage 14.72 km/l (claimed) 19.47 km/l (claimed) 0-100 kmph 6.2 seconds (claimed) 8 seconds (claimed)

Exterior Design

There are quite a few significant changes made to the exterior design of the next generation of the GLC. The design looks more aerodynamic and looks curvier than before. Furthermore, Mercedes has made changes to the front which include a larger grille with a large three-pointed star at the centre placed on a horizontal chrome slat. New LED headlamps now fuse into the radiator grille. The brand has also accentuated the look of the SUV by offering chrome under guards for the bumper, finishing the roof rails in polished aluminium, and standard running boards complemented by new moulded edges on the side. At the rear, there are 3D wraparound taillamps.

Interiors and Tech

The interiors of the GLC are heavily borrowed from the C-Class. It gets a familiar two-level dashboard, complete with vertical stripes. The most dominating thing about the dashboard is the 11.9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment, and so does the large floating digital instrument cluster. One feature that really is intriguing is the off-roading package that comes standard with the GLC. It showcases all the relevant information one would need, such as steering angle, wheel articulation and more. But its USP is the feature called transparent bonnet which uses the front camera and sensors to create a representation of what is under the vehicle.

The GLC has also grown longer and now offers a bigger boot and more space on the inside. In our review, we were extremely impressed with the legroom and headroom on offer. There are three interior and five exterior colour options, but not all can be mixed and matched. Internationally, GLC also comes with optional front massage seats, but that’s not on offer here. Instead, we get more real-world practical features such as a powered tailgate.