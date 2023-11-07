Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift vs Rivals: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared

Mercedes-Benz India launched the facelifted 2024 GLE in India, carrying a price tag that ranges from Rs 96.40 lakh to Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom, India). Available only in long wheelbase form, the updated GLE is offered in three variants – the GLE 300 d 4Matic, the GLE 450 4Matic and the GLE 450 d 4Matic. Here is a detailed overview of how it stacks up against its competitors, which include the Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, BMW X5 and the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Dimensions

GLE LWB XC90 X5 Q7 Cherokee Length 4926mm 4953mm 4935mm 5064mm 4915mm Width 2157mm 2140mm 2217mm 2212mm 2149mm Height 1797mm 1773mm 1745mm 1703mm 1798mm Wheelbase 2995mm 2984mm 2974mm 2999mm 2964mm *Boot space 943 litres 397 litres 960 litres 402 litres 1067 litres

*Boot space mentioned is with all the seats up

Looking at the dimensions of all these luxury SUVs, the longest in the segment is the Audi Q7 followed by the Volvo XC90. Bear in mind that both these vehicles are offered as a 6/7-seater, while the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5 and Jeep Grand Cherokee are only offered as a five-seater. The GLE has the second longest wheelbase and only being a five-seater, it should offer the maximum space for rear passengers.

Engine and Transmission

GLE LWB XC90 X5 Q7 Cherokee Cubic Capacity 2.0-litre/3.0-litre diesel 3.0-litre petrol 2.0-litre petrol 3.0-litre diesel 3.0-litre petrol 3.0-litre petrol 2.0-litre petrol Number of Cylinders 4-cylinder/6-cylinder 6-cylinder 4-cylinder 6-cylinder 6-cylinder 6-cylinder 4-cylinder Power 269 bhp/362 bhp 375 bhp 300 bhp 282 bhp 375 bhp 340 bhp 268 bhp Torque 550 Nm/750 Nm 500 Nm 420 Nm 650 Nm 520 Nm 500 Nm 400 Nm Gearbox 9-speed automatic 9-speed automatic 7-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Drive Type AWD AWD AWD AWD AWD AWD 4x4

The Mercedes-Benz GLE and the BMW X5 are the only two SUVs over here that offer the option of a petrol and diesel motor. Also, apart from the Jeep Grand Cherokee, all the other SUVs are offered with a 48V mild-hybrid assist. Moreover, the GLE is the only luxury SUV amongst its competition to offer two diesel powertrain options. What’s also interesting is that both the GLE and the X5’s petrol mill produces 375 bhp, but the X5 produces 20 Nm more torque than the GLE’s petrol motor. But what trumps all other vehicles is the 750 Nm of torque that the 3.0-litre diesel six-cylinder motor variant of the GLE packs.