Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift vs Rivals: Dimensions, Engines, Features Compared
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
07-Nov-23 10:00 AM IST
Highlights
- The new Mercedes-Benz GLE is priced between Rs 96.4 lakh and Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom)
- Available only as an LWB layout, it’s offered in three options - GLE 300 d, GLE 450 and GLE 450 d
- Offered with two diesel and a petrol powertrain
Mercedes-Benz India launched the facelifted 2024 GLE in India, carrying a price tag that ranges from Rs 96.40 lakh to Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom, India). Available only in long wheelbase form, the updated GLE is offered in three variants – the GLE 300 d 4Matic, the GLE 450 4Matic and the GLE 450 d 4Matic. Here is a detailed overview of how it stacks up against its competitors, which include the Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, BMW X5 and the Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Dimensions
|GLE LWB
|XC90
|X5
|Q7
|Cherokee
|Length
|4926mm
|4953mm
|4935mm
|5064mm
|4915mm
|Width
|2157mm
|2140mm
|2217mm
|2212mm
|2149mm
|Height
|1797mm
|1773mm
|1745mm
|1703mm
|1798mm
|Wheelbase
|2995mm
|2984mm
|2974mm
|2999mm
|2964mm
|*Boot space
|943 litres
|397 litres
|960 litres
|402 litres
|1067 litres
*Boot space mentioned is with all the seats up
Looking at the dimensions of all these luxury SUVs, the longest in the segment is the Audi Q7 followed by the Volvo XC90. Bear in mind that both these vehicles are offered as a 6/7-seater, while the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5 and Jeep Grand Cherokee are only offered as a five-seater. The GLE has the second longest wheelbase and only being a five-seater, it should offer the maximum space for rear passengers.
Engine and Transmission
|GLE LWB
|XC90
|X5
|Q7
|Cherokee
|Cubic Capacity
|2.0-litre/3.0-litre diesel
|3.0-litre petrol
|2.0-litre petrol
|3.0-litre diesel
|3.0-litre petrol
|3.0-litre petrol
|2.0-litre petrol
|Number of Cylinders
|4-cylinder/6-cylinder
|6-cylinder
|4-cylinder
|6-cylinder
|6-cylinder
|6-cylinder
|4-cylinder
|Power
|269 bhp/362 bhp
|375 bhp
|300 bhp
|282 bhp
|375 bhp
|340 bhp
|268 bhp
|Torque
|550 Nm/750 Nm
|500 Nm
|420 Nm
|650 Nm
|520 Nm
|500 Nm
|400 Nm
|Gearbox
|9-speed automatic
|9-speed automatic
|7-speed automatic
|8-speed automatic
|8-speed automatic
|8-speed automatic
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|4x4
The Mercedes-Benz GLE and the BMW X5 are the only two SUVs over here that offer the option of a petrol and diesel motor. Also, apart from the Jeep Grand Cherokee, all the other SUVs are offered with a 48V mild-hybrid assist. Moreover, the GLE is the only luxury SUV amongst its competition to offer two diesel powertrain options. What’s also interesting is that both the GLE and the X5’s petrol mill produces 375 bhp, but the X5 produces 20 Nm more torque than the GLE’s petrol motor. But what trumps all other vehicles is the 750 Nm of torque that the 3.0-litre diesel six-cylinder motor variant of the GLE packs.
