Mercedes-Benz Recalls Over 15,000 Vehicles Due To Headlamp Glare Defect

The headlamp issue results from an incorrect adjustment during production, exceeding specified ranges by approximately 0.15 per cent
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Recall includes GLC 300, GLC 350e, and AMG GLC 43 models from 2019-2022.
  • The estimated defect rate is 100 per cent affecting all the mentioned vehicles.
  • Owners of affected models will be notified for necessary adjustments to ensure compliance and road safety.

Mercedes-Benz USA has issued a recall for certain vehicle models due to a headlamp issue. The recall affects approximately 15,502 vehicles, including the 2019-2022 GLC 300, 2020 GLC 350e, and 2020-2022 AMG GLC 43 models.

 

Investigations revealed that the headlamps installed in the US might exceed the specified range by approximately 0.15 per cent, primarily due to a deviation in the headlamp adjustment tool during the vehicle production process. This issue is not attributed to a supplier, and the driver is not warned about the misalignment, making it imperative for a recall.

 

Also Read: Indian Playback Singer Shaan Takes Delivery Of Mercedes-Benz EQS

The problem lies in the headlights being incorrectly adjusted too high, potentially causing glare for oncoming traffic. This could increase the risk of accidents. The estimated defect rate is 100 per cent, affecting all the mentioned vehicles.

 

This was first identified in late 2021 when the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) conducted a review of certain GLC vehicles, finding that headlamps might have been adjusted beyond production specifications. Although within tolerance limits specified by FMVSS 108, Mercedes-Benz AG took proactive measures, conducting plant actions in January 2022 to ensure headlamp adjustments align with production specifications.

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc's Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever

 

In July 2022, MBAG's vehicle audit process discovered headlamps in a GLC vehicle, built before the internal adjustments, were set slightly above internal production specifications. This prompted a thorough investigation that lasted until mid-2023, revealing that vehicles with headlamps adjusted on two production lines from a single plant might not meet current production specifications.

 

To address the issue, dealers will be notified of the voluntary recall campaign on February 9, 2024. Subsequently, owners will receive official notifications on or before March 1, 2024. 

 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

