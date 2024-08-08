Login
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Launch On September 5

The EQS 680 made its debut in April 2023 and is the first all-electric offering from Maybach
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Maybach will launch the EQS 680 on September 5.
  • The EQS 680 is the first EV from Maybach.
  • Features a 108 kWh battery pack.

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will launch the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 in the Indian market on September 5. The SUV made its global debut in April 2023 and is the first all-electric offering from Maybach. Upon launch, it is expected to be the most expensive EV from Mercedes on sale in the Indian market.

 

Also ReadMercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet, AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India
 23 C0135 001

The SUV features the signature dual-tone paint job separated by a hand-applied pinstripe

 

Visually, it retains many of the styling cues on the EQS 680, yet with the Maybach treatment, it looks more luxurious than the standard SUV. It features the signature dual-tone paint job separated by a hand-applied pinstripe. Globally, there are five two-tone colour combinations to choose from – high-tech silver/obsidian black, high-tech silver/nautical blue, obsidian black/selenite grey, obsidian black/kalahari gold and velvet brown/onyx black. The black panel on the SUV sports plenty of chrome-plated vertical lines, in line with the Maybach grille on offerings such as the S 680 sedan and the GLS 600. The windows have chrome surrounds; there’s a Maybach emblem on the D-pillar, and the three-pointed star badge is mounted on the bonnet.

 

Also ReadMercedes-Benz Project Maybach Virgil Abloh Concept Showcased In Mumbai
 mercedes maybach eqs 680 super luxury suv debuts 600km range carandbike 3

The EQS 680 gets the three-screen ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ but with Maybach-specific themes

 

Inside, the Maybach EQS 680 SUV features the three-screen ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ infotainment package customised with Maybach-specific themes and colourways. As standard, the SUV comes with rear executive seats with ventilation, massage function and neck and shoulder heating, two 11.6-inch displays for the rear-seat passengers, the MBUX rear tablet, which can also be used outside the vehicle, and MBUX Interior Assist, which, with the help of cameras, it can recognise the operating requests of the passengers from body and hand movements and carry out the corresponding functions – for example switching on the reading lights.

mercedes maybach eqs 680 super luxury suv debuts 600km range carandbike 4

The SUV gets rear executive seats with ventilation, massage function and neck and shoulder heating

 

Additional equipment includes two climate-controlled cup holders, a Chauffeur package (that folds the front passenger seat to let the rear seat passenger stretch out), and a redesigned centre console extension that can house two folding tables, a cooling compartment and silver-plated champagne goblets.

 

mercedes maybach eqs 680 super luxury suv debuts 600km range carandbike 2
The SUV gets an exclusive ‘Maybach’ mode

 

The EQS 680 gets Airmatic air suspension as standard with continuously adjustable damping and a provision to raise the SUV by up to 35 mm. Rear-axle steering (with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees) is standard. Drive modes include Eco, Sport, Offroad and Individual and an exclusive ‘Maybach’ mode, which is designed for maximum comfort for rear passengers, and is said to ensure body movements under the rear seats are kept to a minimum.

 

Also Read2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Review: Now It's A Proper AMG! 
 23 C0135 004

The SUV is equipped with a 108 kWh battery pack

 

On the powertrain front, the permanent magnet motors in the Maybach produce a combined peak 649 bhp and 950 Nm of torque, which enables a 0-100 kph acceleration time of 4.4 seconds. The top speed of the SUV is rated at 210 kmph. The EQS 680’s battery has a usable capacity of nearly 108 kWh and delivers a claimed range of 600 kilometres on a full charge. The EV is sold with a 22 kW onboard AC charger, which can charge the SUV to full in 6 hours and 15 minutes. The Maybach EQS SUV can also be plugged into a 200 kW DC fast charger, and a 15-minute charge session at one of those will give the SUV a range of up to 220 kilometres.


 

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Maybach# Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680# Maybach EQS SUV# Maybach EQS Launch# Maybcah EQS India Launch# Maybach EQS Features# Maybach EQS 680 Design# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
