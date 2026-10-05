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Mercedes-Maybach S 580 e PHEV Launched In India At Rs 3.35 Crore: 585 BHP Limo Can Cover Up To 98 KM On Electric Power

car&bike Team
last published date : 6 October 2026, 02:44 IST
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Mercedes-Maybach S 580 e PHEV Launched In India At Rs 3.35 Crore: 585 BHP Limo Can Cover Up To 98 KM On Electric Power
Highlights
  • First-ever hybrid Maybach for India has a top speed of 140 kmph in EV mode.
  • Individual rear seats separated by 'business centre' console.
  • Rear-axle steering up to 10 degrees, 15 airbags included.

Mercedes-Benz India has brought the most opulent derivative of the S-Class facelift to India – the Maybach S 580 e is here, priced at Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom). At that price, the Maybach costs nearly Rs 1.20 crore more than the regular S-Class plug-in hybrid, which was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 2.20 crore.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Posts Record Third Quarter Sales

First-Ever Maybach Plug-In Hybrid For India

The luxury saloon combines a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid system and 4MATIC all-wheel drive, with peak combined output rated at 585 bhp and 750 Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The benefit of the plug-in hybrid system is this super-luxurious sedan can also be used on electric power alone. Armed with a 28.6 kWh battery, the S 580 e can cover up to 98 kilometres in electric-only mode (WLTP cycle). When used as a pure EV, the S 580 e will have a top speed of 140 kmph.

The car gets three drive modes — Maybach, Electric and Battery Hold — while recuperation can be adjusted, including the option of one-pedal driving.

mercedes maybach s class facelift carandbike 1

Mercedes-Maybach S 580 e: Interior And Features

The S 580 e will be offered in India only in four-seat First-Class configuration. The rear cabin features two individual Executive seats separated by a full-length Business centre console, with each passenger getting their own working and dining surface. Wireless charging and temperature-controlled cup holders are also included. The rear ‘Comfort Package Plus’ adds ventilated ‘Executive’ seats, rear wireless charging, adaptive rear lighting, rear MBUX controls and additional rear-seat safety equipment.

Up front, the S 580 e gets the MBUX Superscreen, comprising the central display and a front-passenger display with a privacy function. There's a 3D digital driver's display, while an augmented-reality head-up display and augmented-reality navigation are also part of the equipment list.

The rear occupants get twin screens as part of the MBUX rear seat entertainment system, along with two wireless headsets and a rear MBUX remote control. To elevate the entertainment quotient of the S 580 e, Mercedes has added a 1610-watt Burmester 4D surround sound system featuring 31 speakers.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz To Launch GLC Electric In India On November 4

mercedes maybach s class facelift carandbike 4

Mercedes-Maybach S 580 e: Safety And Chassis

Safety equipment includes 15 airbags, with the list including a centre airbag, rear side airbags, a rear airbag and beltbag. Opting for the Guard 360-degree vehicle protection plus package adds an anti-theft alarm system, collision-detection pre-installation and an additional boot-lid locking device.

The S 580 e comes with AIRMATIC air suspension and rear-axle steering with up to 10 degrees of steering angle. A tyre-pressure monitoring system is also standard.

Mercedes-Maybach S 580 e: Exterior And Design

Visually, the S 580 e retains the distinctive Maybach treatment, including an illuminated radiator grille, Maybach-pattern logo projection and illuminated Maybach lettering on the front and rear door sills. It rides on 20-inch Maybach multi-spoke forged wheels with noise-optimised tyres featuring foam absorbers.

The cabin is finished in Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather in crystal white and silver grey pearl, complemented by piano-lacquer trim and a roof liner in crystal white Nappa leather. A wood-and-leather multifunction steering wheel, designer belt buckles, high-pile floor mats and a high-gloss white vehicle key with a rose-gold ornamental surround are also part of the standard equipment. For India, Mercedes-Maybach has also equipped the S 580 e with a collapsible spare wheel positioned above the load floor, unlike the European version.

# Mercedes-Maybach# Mercedes-Maybach S-Class# Maybach S-Class# Maybach# S-Class# S-Class facelift# Luxury cars# Luxury cars in India# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz# Cars# Cover Story
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