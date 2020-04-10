The diesel variants of the MG Hector BS6 have become dearer by up to Rs. 44,000

Morris Garages India has silently launched the BS6 compliant diesel variants of the MG Hector. The SUV has been priced in the range of ₹ 13.88 lakh to ₹ 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the prices have gone up by up to ₹ 44,000, as compared to the BS4 diesel variants. MG Motor India launched the BS6 petrol variants of the Hector earlier in February this year, which saw prices go up by ₹ 26,000 across all trims. So, the 2020 BS6 compliant MG Hector now starts at ₹ 12.73 lakh, going all the way up to ₹ 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

MG Hector BS6 Diesel BS6 Price BS4 Price Difference Style ₹ 13.88 lakh ₹ 13.48 lakh ₹ 40,000 Super ₹ 14.88 lakh ₹ 14.48 lakh ₹ 40,000 Smart ₹ 16.32 lakh ₹ 15.88 lakh ₹ 44,000 Sharp ₹ 17.72 lakh ₹ 17.28 lakh ₹ 44,000

The diesel variants of the BS6 MG Hector continues to be powered by the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet oil burner, which also does duty on the Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier. Despite the shift to the new stringent emission standards, the engine continues to offer the same power output, developing 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque of 350 Nm at 1,750 to 2,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

There is no change in terms of features or equipment that are offered with the MG Hector BS6 diesel. So, you do get the vertically stacked 10.4-inch touchscreen unit equipped with iSmart connected car system offering 50 connectivity features including geofencing, vehicle theft tracking and immobilisation, remote vehicle control over the AC on/off as well as the sunroof and tailgate open/close functions via the mobile app, and voice command. The system also gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the cabin comes with a premium interior, and faux leather upholstery. Exterior features include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and more.

