MG Hector Hawk EV Leaked Ahead Of India Launch
- Hector Hawk final design shared much with the Wuling Starligth 560 sold abroad
- Will sit on MG's new ADAPT platform
- Expected to also form basis for a new PHEV for India
JSW MG Motor India’s first model on the new ADAPT platform has been spied undisguised ahead of its August 26 launch. Expected to be called the Hector Hawk, the all-electric SUV is essentially a badge-engineered derivative of the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV sold in global markets and has been spied testing in India on several occasions.
Also read: MG Hector Hawk 7-Seat Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of August 26 Debut
Right off the bat, the Hector Hawk looks to get minimal design changes compared to its sibling sold in global markets. The biggest differentiators look to be the illuminated MG logo at the centre of the grille with a lightbar element extending into the headlamps. The headlamps retain the twin parallel LED daytime running lamps design of the Starlight 560, while the bumper too is visually unchanged.
Down the sides, the biggest change over its global sibling is the alloy wheels, with the windowline, cladding and D-pillar trim elements all shared. We do not get a look at the rear of the SUV, though the teaser does reveal that the tail lamps get similar LED detailing as the headlamps.
Also Read: MG Hector Hawk (Wuling Eksion) India Launch Confirmed For August 26
Moving to the interior, MG has so far confirmed a three-row layout for the cabin with a bench-style seat in the second and third rows. It remains to be seen if a captain's chair option will be offered in the second row. The teaser images also confirm the presence of a large central touchscreen on the dashboard and a binacle-less digital instrument cluster behind the steering.
Powertrain details are yet to be revealed, though the Starlight 560 sold in global markets does come with a 69.2 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate battery paired with an electric motor driving the front wheels. The motor makes 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque, and offers a maximum range of up to 530 km on a single charge. It remains to be seen if the India-spec SUV will get any changes to the powertrain.
MG’s new EV is set to be followed up by the company’s first-ever plug-in hybrid for the Indian market, expected to also be based on the Hector Hawk EV. The ADAPT platform is capable of supporting multiple forms of electrified platforms, including EV, range extender, plug-in hybrid and strong hybrid.
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