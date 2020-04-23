MG Hector Plus Launch Postponed To June Owing To The Coronavirus Lockdown

The MG Hector Plus will likely be launched by the end of June.

Many launch plans in the Indian auto market have been differed owing to the lockdown called to fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Like other automakers, even MG Motor India had showcased its upcoming model line-up at the Auto Expo 2020 and had announced their launch plans which now have been put off. The six and seven seater Hector or the MG Hector plus was the most imminent launch, scheduled for this month but now has been postponed to a farther date in June.

MG Hector Plus retains the wheelbase of the Hector five-seater.

The company is now planning to launch the MG Hector Plus by the end of June this year in the market returns to normalcy. Speaking to carandbike on the Freewheeling webisode, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director (MD), MG Motor India said, "This year we had already showcased the six-seater Hector which we are calling the Hector Plus and the plan was to launch it in April. But now it's been delayed little bit because of the lockdown, but hopefully by the end of June or so if we are allowed to start functioning and we return to 70 or 80 per cent normalcy if we have, then by June end we should launch the Hector six-seater."

The MG Hector Plus comes with a new rear bumper which appears to make it a bit longer

The MG Hector Plus will be offered in India in both six and seven seater configurations, with the former featuring captain seats in the second row. The wheelbase of the MG Hector Plus is identical to the five-seater model but we were earlier informed that dimensions of the SUV have been updated which likely could have been done at the rear to add more space in the last row. In terms of looks there are minor changes limited to the chrome border around the grille which is replaced by a glossy black grille, flanked by a set of new LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). The headlamps have also been updated and the black claddings are now gone.

The face of the Hector plus has been updated with gloss black grille and revised headlamps with DRLs

Even the Hector Plus will be offered with the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine and the in-house developed 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor. While the six-speed manual transmission will be standard, the dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) will be optional in the petrol variants.

