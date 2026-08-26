MG Hector Tomahawk EV, Plug-In Hybrid Launched At Rs 19.49 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has launched the first models underpinned by its new ADAPT platform, the MG Hector Tomahawk plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and the Tomahawk EV. Prices for the PHEV start from Rs 25.69 lakh, while the EV is priced from Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Arriving in the form of a three-row SUV, the Hector Tomahawk is based on an SUV from MG’s sister concern Wuling that is sold in other Southeast Asian markets as the Wuling Starlight 560 or the Wuling Eksion.

Also read: MG Hector Tomahawk Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Images





MG Hector Tomahawk EV prices:

Variant 7-Seater 5-Seater Excite Rs 19.49 lakh — Exclusive Rs 21.99 lakh — Essence Rs 23.49 lakh Rs 22.99 lakh

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV prices:

Variant 7-Seater Exclusive Rs 25.69 lakh Essence Rs 27.79 lakh

MG Hector Tomahawk: Design & Styling



MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

In terms of looks, the Tomahawk PHEV and Tomahawk EV don’t stray too far from their global siblings. Both SUVs retain the boxy and upright styling, with the key changes coming down to a revised trim panel with an embedded lightbar and illuminated MG logo running between the headlamps, new alloy wheel designs and new badging on the tailgate.



MG Hector Tomahawk EV

The PHEV meanwhile stands apart from its all-electric sibling thanks to a revised fascia design with a redesigned bumper with silver accents around the central air-dam and a black-finished grille and faux side vent surround. The enclosed panel between the headlamps is finished in body colour. The PHEV also gets different alloy wheel designs.



MG Hector Tomahawk: Cabin



Inside, the cabin hasn’t been altered much compared to its global sibling, with key changes limited to upholstery colours, MG badging on the steering wheel, and the spread of features across the variants. The Hector Tomahawk arrives with two seating configurations - a two-row five-seat layout or a three-row layout featuring a bench seat in the second row and a pair of fold-flat seats in the third row.



The dashboard features a clean, uncluttered design with a large central touchscreen, minimal switchgear, and a high-set central floor console between the front seats. A digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering and there is plenty of use of soft-touch materials across surfaces to add a premium feel to the cabin.



The PHEV shares the same cabin design and layout, though with only the material colours setting it apart from its electric sibling.



MG Hector Tomahawk: Features



On the feature front, the top variants get powered and ventilated front seats, a driver seat memory function, a 10-speaker Infinity audio system from Harman, a panoramic sunroof, 256 colour ambient lighting, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging pad, a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras with wheel view and more.



On the safety front, you get features such as ESC, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill start assist and Level 2 ADAS with 11 driver assistance functions.



MG Hector Tomahawk: Powertrain Details

Starting with the Tomahawk EV, the electric SUV gets a 69.2 kWh battery powering an electric motor positioned on the front axle. MG claims a range of up to 517 km. MG says that the Tomahawk EV supports up to 90 kW DC fast charging (30 to 80 per cent in about 35 mins) and up to 7.4 kW AC charging. The electric motor delivers 201 bhp and 310 Nm, with MG claiming a 0-100 kmph time of 8.2 seconds for the SUV.



The Hector Tomahawk EV also become the first EV in India to offer Vehicle-to-Home capabilities, allowing the car’s traction battery to be used as a power source for the home. Most EVs in India so far have offered Vehicle-To-Vehicle or Vehicle-To-Load capabilities.



Moving to the PHEV, the HectorTomahawk PHEV pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 20.5 kWh on-board battery to offer over 1100 km of range. MG says that the Tomahawk is the first hybrid to offer an electromagnetic clutch for the gearbox, while the engine itself has been designed and engineered specifically for use in hybrid powertrains. MG claims a total system output of 198 bhp, with the Hector Tomahawk PHEV able to go up to 115 km in EV mode.



MG Hector Tomahawk: Deliveries



MG says that bookings for both SUVs are now open. Deliveries for the Tomahawk EV start from September 2026, while deliveries of the PHEV will commence from November.

All prices, ex-showroom