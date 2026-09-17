MG M9, Cyberster Now Offered With BaaS: Prices Start At Rs 69.99 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has expanded its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme for two more models in its India portfolio. These are sold through the MG Select dealerships: the M9 electric MPV and the Cyberster roadster. Under this scheme, the M9 starts at Rs 69.99 lakh, while the Cyberster comes in at Rs 72.49 lakh, with battery rental charges set at Rs 8 per km.

Model Full Price BaaS Price Upfront Price Reduction M9 Rs 79.94 lakh Rs 69.99 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh Cyberster Rs 82.49 lakh Rs 72.49 lakh Rs 10 lakh

The regular Cyberster is priced at Rs 82.49 lakh, so opting for BaaS brings the upfront purchase price down by a full Rs 10 lakh. The M9, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 79.94 lakh, and going the BaaS route lowers the upfront purchase cost down by Rs 9.95 lakh. Head here to know how BaaS actually works.

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Apart from the introduction of this scheme, nothing else has changed on either car. The M9 continues to run on its 90 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-mounted electric motor, and carries an ARAI-certified range of 548 km. It's offered as a seven-seater and comes loaded with features like massage and ventilated second-row seats, dual sunroofs, a Level 2 ADAS suite, and a 13-speaker JBL sound system.

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The Cyberster, too, remains mechanically the same as before. It draws power from a 77 kWh battery pack working with dual electric motors, producing a combined 528 bhp and 725 Nm of torque. MG claims this is good for a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds, along with a range of 580 km on a full charge.