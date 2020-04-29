MG Motor India Collaborates With Max Ventilator To Increase Ventilator Production

MG Motor India announced that it has joined hands with a Vadodara based ventilator making company called Max Ventilators. Max has been among the top 25 ventilator brands in the world. The company began its operations in 1995. The idea is to increase ventilator production and this collaboration focusses on assisting the overall production of ventilators by addressing specific areas of the supply chain, IT systems and manufacturing processes. With the help of MG Motor India, Max will increase its ventilator production capacity to 300 units a month in phase one, which should be done in the next eight weeks. With the commencement of phase two, the production capacity can be increased to 1,000 ventilators a month, depending upon the demand at that time. In phase two, the focus will also be on supplying these ventilators to government hospitals and rectify the shortage of these life-saving medical devices.

Also Read: MG Motor India To Offer Its Service Centres For Sanitising Police Vehicles

(MG Motor India will offer its service centres for sanitising police vehicles during COVID-19 lockdown)

Speaking on the association, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "At MG, we are committed to supporting our country's fight against Covid-19 crisis. We understand that ventilators are the most critical requirement at this time, and we would do our best to enhance ventilator production. The collaboration comes as a result of aligned core values of both organisations and is designed to work towards the common goal of serving the communities around where our operations are based"

Also Read: MG Motor India To Provide 100 Hector SUVs To Frontline COVID-19 Warriors

(MG Motor India will provide 100 Hector SUVs to frontline COVID-19 Warriors in India)

Acknowledging the efforts of India's Police forces who have been fighting coronavirus crisis on the frontlines, MG India will offer its service workshops to sanitise police vehicles. Post the end of the ongoing lockdown, Police teams can take their patrolling vehicles, irrespective of its brand, make or model, to an authorised MG service workshop and get them completely sanitised. The service will be provided to the Police Force free-of-cost.

MG Motor India has announced that it is providing 100 Hector SUVs in India to doctors, medical staff, police and local government officials for community service across the country, till the end of May 2020. The 100 Hector SUVs will be provided free-of-cost to support the national effort to overcome COVID-19. All the cars would be provided along with fuel and drivers and will be used to ensure that the key stakeholders in this crisis, such as doctors, medical staff, police and local government authorities can travel safely as the Indian government intensifies its battle against this pandemic. The cars will be supplied the company's network of dealers during the lockdown as per state government rules.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.