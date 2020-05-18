MG Motor India Launches Mobile App For Buying, Service Needs

In an effort to provide a contactless sales and service experience MG Motor India has released a new mobile application which lets the customers enjoy a host of services right from the comfort of their homes. Through the My MG app they can book a new car and also track its booking right from production to final delivery. The Know Your car feature on the app also provides information on warranty coverage, car protection plans and has a digital manual about car features. Signup process is done thorough Mobile and OTP and the vehicle details are added automatically based on customers mobile number.

Live Tracking of Vehicle Service can be done through the app.

A host of contactless service facilities are available on the app. Service appointment along with pick up & drop option can be chosen and information on service cost estimate and service history along with total expenses is also provided. Through the app live tracking of vehicle Service can also be done and the customer can connect with a service advisor while the vehicle is getting serviced. Apart from this online service payments can also me made through the app, E-invoice of service jobs are made available and next service due reminder details are shared.

The My MG app comes with voice commands to control some of its features while a 24/7 chat, call or mail service with MG Pulse Hub is also available. It also helps you locate & navigate to nearest MG dealer and there's a one-tap call feature for roadside assistance as well. Lastly the app will also receive latest news and press releases from MG and a document wallet is there to store documents like driving licenses and pollution under control certificates. The company says it is open to adding new features on the app based on customer feedback.