MG Motor India Plans Women's Hostel Near Halol Plant

MG Motor India has announced that the company plans to open a 100-member women's hostel near the Halol plant in Gujarat. The new hostel will provide accommodation to the company's associate-level female employees along with housekeeping, food, and transportation facilities and will be operational soon. The hostel is being with a focus on ensuring the safety and security of the company's female employees. MG says that its women associates account for more than 31 per cent of its workforce.

The Halol plant currently produces the Hector SUV, but will be joined by the Hector Plus, G10 and Gloster models

Speaking on the facility, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "With the world facing an unprecedented crisis, it becomes imperative for employers to ensure that their employees are healthy, safe, and secure. Our new 100-member hostel will provide safe, sanitised, and comfortable living spaces to our female associates. The aim is to ensure that our female associates have complete peace of mind as far as their physical wellbeing is concerned. It will also bolster our diversity ratio and further strengthen our ecosystem for female employees."

According to the company, MG Motor boasts of the best diversity ratio within the Indian automotive industry. The new women-specific hostel will provide safe, sanitised, and hygienic living spaces. The Halol plant is the automaker's only manufacturing facility in India and builds the Hector. The facility was inaugurated last year and has been built with an investment of ₹ 2200 crore. The facility currently has a production capacity of 80,000 units per annum and has the provision to increase the capacity going forward depending upon the requirement

MG has also been working to help local communities in Gurugram in Haryana and Halol in Gujarat in whatever way possible. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the automaker has donated 20 ventilators to healthcare institutions in Gurugram, while it has partnered with Compass Group India to distribute 12,000 food packets to the migrant and daily-wage workforce. The automaker has also distributed 350 health and hygiene kits in Godhra and Panchmahal. Previously, the company distributed personal protection kits, surgical masks, gloves, sanitisers and sprayers, and ration kits in Vadodara and rural Gujarat.

