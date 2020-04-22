New Cars and Bikes in India

MG Motor India To Provide 100 Hector SUVs To Covid-19 Frontline Warriors

The carmaker has already donated ventilators and distributed Health and Hygiene Kits, PPE kits, Surgical Masks, Gloves, Sanitizers, Sanitizer Sprayers, Food and Ration Kits to combat the coronavirus threat.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

MG Motor India has announced that it is providing 100 Hector SUVs in India to doctors, medical staff, police and local government officials for community service across the country, till the end of May 2020. MG Motor UK too has also committed to providing 100 MG ZS EVs to the NHS agencies throughout the UK to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read: MG Motor India Launches BS6 Hector

MG Hector

12.74 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
MG Hector

The 100 Hector SUVs will be provided free-of-cost to support the national effort to overcome COVID-19. All the cars would be provided along with fuel and drivers and will be used to ensure that the key stakeholders in this crisis, such as doctors, medical staff, police and local government authorities can travel safely as the Indian government intensifies its battle against this pandemic. The cars will be supplied the company's network of dealers during the lockdown as per state government rules.

qobapdts
0 Comments

The carmaker has already donated ventilators and distributed Health and Hygiene Kits, PPE kits, Surgical Masks, Gloves, Sanitizers, Sanitizer Sprayers, Food and Ration Kits to combat the coronavirus threat.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MG Hector with Immediate Rivals

MG Hector
MG
Hector

MG Hector Alternatives

Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 12.99 - 18.37 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 11.08 - 16.17 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 9.75 - 13.3 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 9.55 - 14.65 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 16.55 - 19.99 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 11.13 Lakh
2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 11.13 Lakh
Big Bikes Go Missing From Suzuki Motorcycles India Website
Big Bikes Go Missing From Suzuki Motorcycles India Website
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities