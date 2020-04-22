MG Motor India To Provide 100 Hector SUVs To Covid-19 Frontline Warriors

MG Motor India has announced that it is providing 100 Hector SUVs in India to doctors, medical staff, police and local government officials for community service across the country, till the end of May 2020. MG Motor UK too has also committed to providing 100 MG ZS EVs to the NHS agencies throughout the UK to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

The 100 Hector SUVs will be provided free-of-cost to support the national effort to overcome COVID-19. All the cars would be provided along with fuel and drivers and will be used to ensure that the key stakeholders in this crisis, such as doctors, medical staff, police and local government authorities can travel safely as the Indian government intensifies its battle against this pandemic. The cars will be supplied the company's network of dealers during the lockdown as per state government rules.

The carmaker has already donated ventilators and distributed Health and Hygiene Kits, PPE kits, Surgical Masks, Gloves, Sanitizers, Sanitizer Sprayers, Food and Ration Kits to combat the coronavirus threat.

