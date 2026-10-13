MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition Launched At Rs 17.89 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has introduced a new special edition of the Windsor EV ahead of the festive season. The new MG Windsor Indulge is limited to 300 units and is priced at Rs 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Unique to the special edition is the new exterior paint finish, along with a new cabin upholstery colour scheme and some additional features over the standard model. The special edition is priced at a premium of roughly Rs 89,000 over the Windsor Essence 38 kWh.

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The Windsor Indulge Edition is available in a new Shadow Gold exterior paint finish paired with a black-finished roof, wing mirrors, and alloy wheels. The additional black and chrome trim visible in the images is an optional accessories package unique to the special edition. Exterior detailing aside, the accessories package also includes 3D floor mats, rear sunshades and a leather key cover.

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The cabin itself is finished in a dual-tone Tan and Black colour scheme with Inspire branding on the headrests. The special edition also adds neck pillows to the front seats, while rear passengers get throw pillows and, most importantly, a fold-down roof-mounted media display MG calls a ‘Prive Screen’. Other features like the 15.6-inch central touchscreen, adaptive ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and more are carried over from the top-spec Essence 38 kWh.



As with last year’s Windsor Inspire Edition, the Windsor Indulge is only available with the 38 kWh battery pack, paired with an electric motor driving the front wheels. Power and torque output stand at 134 bhp and 200 Nm, with claimed range unchanged at 332 km.



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Windsor EV Nears 90,000 Unit Sales Mark; 50 Per Cent Demand From Tier 1 Cities



The Windsor has become MG’s most popular model on sale in the Indian market over the past 2 years, with sales now edging closer to the 90,000-unit mark since its launch in September 2024. The EV had crossed the 75,000-unit mark in July 2026.



Commenting on the sales of the Windsor EV in India, Lakshmi Ram Kumar Subbaraj, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India told carandbike, “ As an overall level, Windsor as a package, looking at the value proposition in terms of price, space, interior comfort, overall tech, and system architecture as well, I think the overall value proposition is pretty strong, and that is why, uh, we are, at close to 90,000 units, and very soon, we'll be touching the 1-lakh-unit mark.”



Subbaraj added that demand for the Windsor was roughly split 50:50 between Tier 1 cities and smaller towns, while Battery As A Subscription accounted for around 20 per cent of Windsor sales.



“So market to market, between 15 to 20% is the range that we are seeing across the country for battery as a service and in some markets, it's even more. It varies month to month, but broadly at a sub-20% is what we are looking at on the BaaS,” Subbaraj said.