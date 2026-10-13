MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition Launched At Rs 17.89 Lakh
- Windsor Indulge Edition limited to 300 units
- Costs roughly Rs 89,000 more than Essence 38 kWh
- Only available with 38 kWh battery option
JSW MG Motor India has introduced a new special edition of the Windsor EV ahead of the festive season. The new MG Windsor Indulge is limited to 300 units and is priced at Rs 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Unique to the special edition is the new exterior paint finish, along with a new cabin upholstery colour scheme and some additional features over the standard model. The special edition is priced at a premium of roughly Rs 89,000 over the Windsor Essence 38 kWh.
Also read: 2026 MG Hector Storm Series Launched At Rs 20 Lakh
The Windsor Indulge Edition is available in a new Shadow Gold exterior paint finish paired with a black-finished roof, wing mirrors, and alloy wheels. The additional black and chrome trim visible in the images is an optional accessories package unique to the special edition. Exterior detailing aside, the accessories package also includes 3D floor mats, rear sunshades and a leather key cover.
Also Read: MG M9, Cyberster Now Offered With BaaS: Prices Start At Rs 69.99 Lakh
The cabin itself is finished in a dual-tone Tan and Black colour scheme with Inspire branding on the headrests. The special edition also adds neck pillows to the front seats, while rear passengers get throw pillows and, most importantly, a fold-down roof-mounted media display MG calls a ‘Prive Screen’. Other features like the 15.6-inch central touchscreen, adaptive ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and more are carried over from the top-spec Essence 38 kWh.
As with last year’s Windsor Inspire Edition, the Windsor Indulge is only available with the 38 kWh battery pack, paired with an electric motor driving the front wheels. Power and torque output stand at 134 bhp and 200 Nm, with claimed range unchanged at 332 km.
Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
Windsor EV Nears 90,000 Unit Sales Mark; 50 Per Cent Demand From Tier 1 Cities
The Windsor has become MG’s most popular model on sale in the Indian market over the past 2 years, with sales now edging closer to the 90,000-unit mark since its launch in September 2024. The EV had crossed the 75,000-unit mark in July 2026.
Commenting on the sales of the Windsor EV in India, Lakshmi Ram Kumar Subbaraj, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India told carandbike, “ As an overall level, Windsor as a package, looking at the value proposition in terms of price, space, interior comfort, overall tech, and system architecture as well, I think the overall value proposition is pretty strong, and that is why, uh, we are, at close to 90,000 units, and very soon, we'll be touching the 1-lakh-unit mark.”
Subbaraj added that demand for the Windsor was roughly split 50:50 between Tier 1 cities and smaller towns, while Battery As A Subscription accounted for around 20 per cent of Windsor sales.
“So market to market, between 15 to 20% is the range that we are seeing across the country for battery as a service and in some markets, it's even more. It varies month to month, but broadly at a sub-20% is what we are looking at on the BaaS,” Subbaraj said.
Related News
Learn more about MG Windsor EV
Popular MG Models
- MG
Comet EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.5 - 10 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 20 Lakh
- MG
GlosterEx-Showroom Price₹ 38.33 - 42.49 Lakh
- MG
ZS EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.99 - 20.5 Lakh
- MG
Hector PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.05 - 21.34 Lakh
- MG
AstorEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.65 - 15.36 Lakh
- MG
CybersterEx-Showroom Price₹ 82.5 Lakh
- MG
M9 EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.94 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-Showroom Price₹ 42.49 - 44.99 Lakh
- MG
Windsor EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.24 - 18.99 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition India Launch Soon, Bookings OpenInspired by the 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo, the M2 xDrive Turbo Edition gets hand-painted Motorsport stripes.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 13, 2026Hyundai Bayon vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications ComparedThe Hyundai Bayon has been officially unveiled and aims to fill the gap between the Hyundai Venue and the Hyundai Creta.3 mins read
- Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Edition Priced At Rs 73.55 Lakh, Sold OutThe Wrangler Whitecap Edition wears a green-and-white shade, and all 25 units in India have been sold.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Oct 13, 2026MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition Launched At Rs 17.89 LakhThe new special edition Windsor EV is only available with the 38 kWh battery and is limited to 300 units.3 mins read
- Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?The Glanza facelift launches on October 14, with revised styling, a three-cylinder petrol engine and possible equipment upgrades.3 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 13, 20262027 Hyundai Tucson N Line Revealed At Paris Motor ShowThe Tucson N Line gets sportier exterior and interior styling while retaining the standard model’s powertrain options.4 mins read