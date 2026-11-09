Micro-SUVs and Crossovers with CNG in India in 2026: Punch iCNG, Exter Hy-CNG Duo, Fronx S-CNG & More Compared On Boot Space
- There are many CNG options in the micro SUV and crossover segments
- Some get dual cylinder CNG tech which gives more boot space
- Some cars get CNG kits as dealer fitments which take up considerable amount of boot space
CNG and boot space are terms that don't go well together specially when it comes to compact cars. There are many sub-4 meter micro SUVs, crossovers and hatchbacks that also come in CNG variants but among them are there any that offer decent boot space? Some of these get dual-cylinder tech which reduces the wastage of boot space while some get single cylinder dealer fitments where a big, single tank eats up a considerable amount of luggage space. Here are some of these options.
Tata Punch CNG - 210 litres
The Tata Punch is clearly the most popular option in the micro SUV space. Its sells in impressive numbers and its CNG variant is really popular too. There are many factors that contribute to that including a bold SUV stance, many features and AMT with CNG. But what also pulls the buyers towards the Punch CNG is its impressive boot space. Owing to a factory fitted dual cylinder tech, the boot space in the SUV stands at 210 litres versus 366 litres seen in the petrol variant. This means there isn't a big compromise when it comes to storing luggage in the SUV.
Also Read: Tata Sierra vs Mahindra Thar ROXX vs Hyundai Creta: Which Iconic Mid-Size SUV Should You Buy in 2026?
Hyundai Exter CNG - 225 litres
Another micro-SUV that impresses with its space owing to dual-cylinder tech is the Hyundai Exter. With 225 litres of luggage carrying capacity which is even more than its main rival the Tata Punch, Hyundai's smallest SUV is able to accommodate a decent amount of items in the boot. The Korean brand has designed this space quite smartly which keeps the users happy even if the entire family is travelling together. A long weekend isn't an issue in the Exter CNG if you're not carrying oversized pieces of luggage. For reference, the Exter Petrol gets a boot space of 391 litres.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG - 250 litres
Another extremely popular sub-4 meter CNG SUV is the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The raised stance has allowed the engineers at Maruti Suzuki to give a deep boot and even if some of it is occupied by a large, single cylinder tank, there still is considerable amount of space left to store some luggage. In terms of numbers, the Fronx CNG gets up to 250 litres of boot space which is just about 60 litres less when compared to the petrol version of the crossover SUV. The brand is now offering an underbody CNG tank with some of its cars and if that finds a place in the Fronx CNG, its boot space will increase further.
Also Read: 9 Family Cars With Easy-To-Maintain Dark/Black Interiors Under Rs. 15 Lakh: Fronx, 3XO, Venue & More
Nissan Magnite CNG - 225 litres
The Nissan Magnite comes with decent amount of boot space when it comes to its CNG version despite the presence of a large single cylinder tank. The Petrol variants of the SUV comes with a boot space of 336 litres which gets reduced to approximately 225 litres in CNG which is still superior to some of its rivals. The CNG kit on the Magnite though is not factory fitted and is done as a retro fitment at dealer level which some buyers do not prefer.
Renault Kwid CNG - 210 litres
The Renault Kwid is another compact car that gets the option of a retro fitted CNG kit. The dealer fitment reduces the boot space from a decent 279 litres to just around 200 litres which is not miserly looking at the overall dimensions of this mini-SUV. There's talk that Renault might soon provide a factory fitted CNG kit with its cars in the near future which could increase their boot space further and get it closer to what the Petrol models get. The Kwid could also do with AMT CNG, something has the potential to attract more buyers towards Renault showrooms.
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