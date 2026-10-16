MINI Cooper Oxford Edition Launched In India At Rs 55.50 Lakh

MINI has launched the Cooper Oxford Edition in India at Rs 55.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition celebrates 25 years of modern MINI production at Plant Oxford in the UK and is based on the Cooper S 3-door. It will be available in limited numbers as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

MINI Cooper Oxford Edition: Exterior And Interior

The MINI Cooper Oxford Edition is available in two exterior paint finishes: Indigo Sunset Blue and Chilli Red. On the exterior, both colour options feature a white contrast roof with a Union Jack design, along with white mirror caps. The special edition also gets a red-and-white stripe running the length of the bonnet, a crossed-flags sticker on the boot lid and 18-inch Slide Spoke two-tone alloy wheels.

The Union Jack theme continues inside the cabin, with a flag motif on the steering wheel, themed floor mats and edition-specific door sill plates. The edition is equipped with JCW Sport Seats finished in Vescin Black upholstery, along with electric seat adjustment and an Active Seat function for the driver. A panoramic glass roof is also included.

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Features And Technology

The MINI Cooper Oxford Edition gets a 240mm circular OLED touchscreen display running MINI Operating System 9. The system supports touchscreen and voice commands, with the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant activated through the “Hey MINI” command.

Other features include a head-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound system, navigation, wireless smartphone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The car also features MINI Digital Key Plus, which allows a compatible smartphone to function as a digital key through the MINI app.

MINI Cooper Oxford Edition: Engine And Performance

Powering the MINI Cooper Oxford Edition is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 202 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

MINI claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 242 kmph. The special edition also gets adaptive suspension and JCW Sport Brakes.

The Mini Cooper Oxford Edition comes equipped with Level 1 ADAS, including Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Attentiveness Assistant, Speed Warning and Reversing Assistant. Safety features also include Brake Assist, a crash sensor, ABS, Runflat Indicator, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with DTC and ELDC, three-point seat belts for all seats and Cornering Brake Control.