Mobility Platform eBikeGo Introduces Electric Two-Wheeler Subscriptions For Easy Commuting

Electric two-wheeler mobility start-up eBikeGo has announced the launch of monthly subscription services of electric scooters starting ₹ 3,600 onwards. The new service is available for corporate companies that require fleet solutions to conduct or for individuals who want to avail of the service for commuting needs. The announcement comes amidst the downtime across the country due to the lockdown, which has prompted buyers to seriously consider owning or leasing private vehicles in a bid to maintain social distancing when commuting. In fact, the recent carandbike survey also concluded that personal mobility will see a spike in the immediate future as a result of the pandemic.

The eBikeGo subscription model aims to offer private mobility at affordable prices

Buyers have the option to rent an electric scooter for a minimum period of one month, to a subscription period of 18 months. Buyers can also rent helmets and full-face masks from the company at an extra cost. At present, eBikeGo is operating over 300 electric scooters under its subscription model. The escooters take three hours to fully charge for a range of 70 km on a single charge. The models can take loads up to 200 kg. The firm also offers 24x7 roadside assistance in case of a vehicle breakdown.

eBikeGO offers its services to several delivery platforms including Zomato, Big Basket, Delhivery, Rebel Foods, Swiggy, Goodbox, and more, according to the company. The company is currently present in seven cities across India including Amritsar, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Vijaywada.

