New Cars and Bikes in India

Mobility Platform eBikeGo Introduces Electric Two-Wheeler Subscriptions For Easy Commuting

The new start-up allows corporates and individuals to subscribe to its electric scooters, enhancing private commuting without the ownership expenses or high acquisition cost.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The eBikeGo subscription model enables individuals and corporates to rent a scooter for up to 18 months

Highlights

  • Subscription packages at eBikeGo start from Rs. 3,600
  • eBikeGo currently has over 300 electric scooter subscriptions operational
  • eBikeGo is present in 7 cities including Amritsar, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur

Electric two-wheeler mobility start-up eBikeGo has announced the launch of monthly subscription services of electric scooters starting ₹ 3,600 onwards. The new service is available for corporate companies that require fleet solutions to conduct or for individuals who want to avail of the service for commuting needs. The announcement comes amidst the downtime across the country due to the lockdown, which has prompted buyers to seriously consider owning or leasing private vehicles in a bid to maintain social distancing when commuting. In fact, the recent carandbike survey also concluded that personal mobility will see a spike in the immediate future as a result of the pandemic.

Also Read: Personal Mobility The Way Forward For Consumers: carandbike Survey 

seshkf5g

The eBikeGo subscription model aims to offer private mobility at affordable prices

Buyers have the option to rent an electric scooter for a minimum period of one month, to a subscription period of 18 months. Buyers can also rent helmets and full-face masks from the company at an extra cost. At present, eBikeGo is operating over 300 electric scooters under its subscription model. The escooters take three hours to fully charge for a range of 70 km on a single charge. The models can take loads up to 200 kg. The firm also offers 24x7 roadside assistance in case of a vehicle breakdown.

0 Comments

eBikeGO offers its services to several delivery platforms including Zomato, Big Basket, Delhivery, Rebel Foods, Swiggy, Goodbox, and more, according to the company. The company is currently present in seven cities across India including Amritsar, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Vijaywada.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
What is your age?
What is the price range of scooter / bike that you want to buy?
What is your total household income per year?
Are you willing to make your next bike purchase completely online?
What are your top 3 reasons for not buying online?
In place of a test drive, which is the best option to make you buy online?
How best can the website establish trust?
If pricing information is made available online transparently, which option will you prefer?
If bike financing is provided fully online, would you then consider buying it online?
If bike registrations are provided by an online website, would you then consider buying it online?
How will you replace the need for a test drive?
What are your expectations for bike financing?
What do you expect of RTO formalities?
Where would you prefer to buy the bike online?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Return To Poll

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 59,600 - 63,110 *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
₹ 1.8 Lakh *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 57,250 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 75,200 - 98,835 *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.21 - 1.4 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.45 - 1.47 Lakh *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,300 - 70,800 *
View More
x
Mercedes-Benz GLA is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz GLA is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Be Launched By The End Of June 2020
Exclusive: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Be Launched By The End Of June 2020
Select your City
or select from popular cities