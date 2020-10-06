More Than 50 Per Cent Two-Wheeler Customers Find Dealerships Online: Report

With the new normal setting in, there is an increase in the number of people who are now looking at online solutions for new vehicle purchase. Google India recently released a report titled 'Auto Gear Shift 2020', in collaboration with ET Auto, which highlights the exact same phenomenon. The report says that more than 54 per cent of two-wheeler buyers found the dealership from where they bought their vehicle on the internet. The customers found the dealerships via search engines, OEM websites and dealer websites as well. One in three of these customers acted on the website to reach the dealership.

The Google mobility report also suggested that it is in the best interest of the manufacturers to have a strong online presence and ways and means for customers to have an immersive and an engaging means to explore the various two-wheeler models, complete with all details including prices and an easy means of online purchase.

(Search engines and videos are becoming increasingly important means of gathering information about vehicles)

The Google report also suggests that smartphones are becoming increasingly important means to gather knowledge about automotive purchase decisions. Close to 67 per cent of potential buyers use their smartphones to find out about dealerships, discounts, deals, insurance and other such details. The ease of availability of such information helps the customer to shortlist the brand and makes his/purchase decision easier.

(Nearly 45 per cent of two-wheeler buyers start their buying process online, most often through smartphones. Especially in tier-II cities)

Search engines and online videos continue to play an important role in two-wheeler buying decision making process. The Auto Gear Shift 2020 report says that nearly 45 per cent of two-wheeler buyers start their journey online and this particular trend is seen more from tier-II cities. In tier-I cities, the buyers rely on both online and off-line methods to gather information about the vehicle. The off-line methods include mostly recommendations from family, friends, colleagues etc.

Google says that there has been a three-fold increase in online search for electric scooters in the last two years. Nearly 0.76 million electric two-wheelers were sold in India in 2019 and if it weren't for the pandemic, the number for 2020 could have been significantly more.

