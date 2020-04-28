New Cars and Bikes in India

Motorcycle Sales Projected To Decline In The UK

Two-wheeler sales in the UK are also expected to decline after a lockdown which has shut manufacturing and sales.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Two-wheeler sales are projected to decline in the UK following the lockdown

Highlights

  • Two-wheeler sales in 2020 projected to decline by over 18 per cent
  • In March 2020, two-wheeler sales declined by 21. 2 per cent
  • April 2020 sales are expected to be worse than March 2020

Sales of motorcycles and scooters in the United Kingdom are projected to decline by 18.2 per cent in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. In March 2020, British motorcycle sales fell by nearly 22 per cent, ended the first quarter of 2020 with 28,827 unit sales, a decline of 12.2 per cent. Although sales in 2020 started off positively, with January registering 2.8 per cent growth, followed by 3 per cent growth in February, the coronavirus pandemic which has hit industry around the world, has adversely affected sales in March 2020.

Also Read: Ducati Resumes Production At Borgo Panigale Factory

The low March sales are a direct reflection of the lockdown measures introduced on March 23 that forced all two-wheeler dealership in the UK to shut down. Now, with the lockdown phase set to stretch to May 2020, the industry is bracing for considerably worse sales numbers in April 2020. In fact, two-wheeler sales in the second quarter of 2020 are expected to fall by as much as 58 per cent. But even that number is optimistic, with the hope that a sense of normalcy resumes from mid-May onwards to help stronger sales in June.

Also Read: MV Agusta Prepares To Resume Production

Most estimates see the British two-wheeler market bouncing back in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, but that will still likely represent an annual drop in sales by over 18 per cent at the end of 2020. While UK still remains under tight lockdown, in Italy two-wheeler manufacturers like Piaggio, Ducati and MV Agusta have resumed production in their factories, although under restrictions of social distancing and with only essential workers present. The easing of the lockdown is expected to be done in stages.

0 Comments

In India, the world's largest market for two-wheelers, the complete lockdown has affected two-wheeler production and sales with all manufacturing facilities and dealerships shut down. With partial and phase-wise easing of the lockdown expected from May 2020, many two-wheeler manufacturers are hoping to resume production, at least partially and to look ahead for a better festive season which will likely help the industry crawl back towards normalcy.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
View More
Win Tata Cliq
x
Exclusive: VW T-Roc GT In The Works; Other SUVs May Also Get Performance Variants
Exclusive: VW T-Roc GT In The Works; Other SUVs May Also Get Performance Variants
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Not Just A Thunderbird 350 Replacement
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Not Just A Thunderbird 350 Replacement
Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch
Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities