MV Agusta Announces Warranty Extension On Motorcycles

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has announced a three months bonus extension of warranty on all its models, and on all its bikes presently covered by warranty. The Italian brand took the decision in view of the worldwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a gesture to MV Agusta owners to make up for the time they were unable to enjoy their bikes because of the lockdown. A statement from MV Agusta says that lockdowns across the globe have been prevented from actually using their bikes, and during this period of time, the warranty coverage has had very little use.

Claudio Quintarelli, head of after sales services MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: "In these particularly difficult times, it is important for MV Agusta to express its attention towards its owners community in some practical and tangible way. With this move, we want to make sure owners don't lose out because of the crisis and are able to fully enjoy their bikes with complete peace of mind once the restrictions are lifted. This warranty extension is of course completely free and applies to all bikes currently covered by our standard 3 years warranty and registered before 30.04.2020."

With Italy being one of the worst-affected countries in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic, most motorcycle brands closed down operations. Now, with the spread of the highly contagious virus curtailed to some extent, the Italian government has begun to relax the lockdown, with manufacturers like MV Agusta and Ducati beginning to resume operations. MV Agusta has also donated sophisticated testing machinery to support Varese community hospitals in the fight against COVID-19. The Varese-headquartered motorcycle brand is looking to increase its global dealer footprint in the next few years, and also increase its product line-up.

