New Cars and Bikes in India

MV Agusta Donates PCR Machine For COVID-19 Testing

The sophisticated machine is able to process 96 swabs in just 30 minutes and can also be used remotely and will help address the growing needs for testing.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
MV Agusta lends helping hand in fighting COVID-19 pandemic in Italy

Highlights

  • The machine will help address testing needs in the Varese region
  • The machine is capable of processing up to 96 swabs in just 30 minutes
  • The machine is called the QuantStudio TM 5 Real-Time PCR System

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has donated testing machinery to support Varese community hospitals in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to MV Agusta, the company donated sophisticated testing machinery which is able to process up to 96 swabs in just 30 minutes. The system can also be used remotely and will help address the growing needs for testing in the area, rapidly identifying affected individuals. Health workers and medical staff will also have access to the testing, for their own protection and that of their families.

Also Read: Dainese Sets Up Fundraising Campaign

MV Agusta's initiative stems from its collaboration with Fondazione Circolo della Bonta Onlus, a local charity who started raising funds for the coronavirus emergency on March 8, which already resulted in the donation of important intensive care equipment to the Varese hospital.

Also Read: Valentino Rossi Leads Fundraising Efforts For Italian Hospitals

"It is important for us to do our part in this particular moment, supporting those who are working to address the situation and protect our community. Fondazione Circolo della Bonta helped us single out some critical needs, so were were able to act swiftly and efficiently. We are also keeping in touch with the Varese hospital to identify further opportunities of intervention," said Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor.

9c9pg9u4

Dainese sets up crowdfunding campaign to battle coronavirus

0 Comments

The machine, called the QuantStudio TM 5 Real-Time PCR System is produced by British Thermo Fisher Scientific. The particular machine is not specifically dedicated to COVID-19, but it will also greatly improve, once the emergency is over, the hospital's diagnostic capabilities in the entire virology field, MV Agusta said in a press release.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities