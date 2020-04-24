MV Agusta Prepares To Resume Operations In Italy

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta is ready to gradually resume operations, after the company announced a temporary halt in its production activities on March 26. Now, MV Agusta says the company is ready to gradually return to operations, although under some restrictions, as the current COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed the way people will work and live from now on. According to a statement from MV Agusta, the company's management had already taken necessary steps to gear up to a new safety culture, re-designing internal procedures and implementing measures to continue production and office work with maximum safety.

MV Agusta makes some of the most beautiful and premium bikes of the world

"This is not the moment for being shy," said Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. "We need to embrace change and give everything we have to build a new future for our industry and our communities, maintaining, if not increasing, the current levels of employment. If it is true that we will have to deal with a whole new set of parameters in all aspects of our societies, we must not be afraid to believe in our potential."

"We are ready to take on the challenge. We are still making the best and most beautiful bikes in the world, and we will continue to do so, maybe in a different way, but with confidence and determination. We are already making necessary investments to reach out to new audiences and enter new markets as originally set out in our industrial plan. Also, the super premium positioning of our traditional production may be less likely to suffer than other, less flexible segments. Also, motorcycles are by definition the quintessence of individual mobility, a symbol of freedom and a natural, agile alternative to mass transportation. A further reason for confidence in these difficult times."

MV Agusta has performed sanitization of all workspaces and the company is ready to resume full production with new rules

According to MV Agusta, the company took the opportunity of this temporary total time out to perform a new sanitization of all workspaces and refine its work processes. With some office employees now in smart work mode, and the spare parts warehouse in full activity to guarantee worldwide customer support, MV Agusta is now ready to resume full production as it is determined to carry out its ambitious five-years industrial plan, the statement added.

The Italian motorcycle brand intends to increase production levels from the current 5,000 units per year to 25,000 units per year within a few years, thanks to substantial investments in the production lines and R&D, the statement added. The Varese headquarters of MV Agusta and factory are ready to resume operations. Temperature checks will be conducted for all personnel and visitors entering the premises, and face masks, gloves and sanitizing gel will be provided. And optimized layout has been designed for factory lines and office spaces to guarantee correct distancing; a new set of procedures communicated to all employees, and a COVID-19 regulations compliant canteen ensured by an external contractor.

