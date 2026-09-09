MV Agusta Production Halted in Varese: Report
- MV Agusta production halted at Varese factory
- MV Agusta undergoing financial turmoil
- MoU with China's CFMoto reportedly has been cancelled
Iconic Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has reportedly halted motorcycle production at its Varese factory, after failing to get a new strategic partner and fresh capital. According to one report, the Italian motorcycle brand was to receive heavy investment from China’s CFMoto, before a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) collapsed. The MoU was rerportedly signed in June 2026.
Also Read: MV Agusta Gears Up For Solo Ride After KTM Break-Up
Under the MoU, which was signed by both parties, long-time KTM partner CFMoto was to have acquired 49 per cent stake in MV Agusta. But now, that MoU appears to have been terminated, bringing to an end of the possibility of a multi-million-euro restructuring plan for the Italian brand. With MV Agusta now in major financial difficulty, the reports of the brand pausing production only add to the uncertainty.
Also Read: MV Agusta Becomes Independent After Separation From KTM
In July 2025, MV Agusta separated from KTM, with ownership returned to Art of Mobility, former owners of the brand. In March 2023, KTM AG had acquired majority stake in MV Agusta, but that partnership was short-lived with Europe’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Pierer Mobility AG (with brands like KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas) itself filing for insolvency in December 2024. KTM’s stake in MV Agusta was then returned and bought back by Art of Mobility, headed by the Sardarov family.
Also Read: Bajaj Auto Takes Full Charge of KTM
With India’s Bajaj Auto now taking over KTM ownership, and the MoU between MV Agusta and China’s CFMoto having fallen through, this could be an opportunity for other global two-wheeler manufacturers with muscle and finances to start looking at acquiring MV Agusta. What the future of MV Agusta shapes up to be in the next few months will be interesting to watch.
(Source)
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