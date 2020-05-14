MV Agusta Superveloce Gets Two New Colours

MV Agusta's retro-inspired sport bike, the Superveloce has been announced in two new colours. The announcement was done apparently after consultation with MV Agusta fans, who will now have two new options, along with the classic red. The first colour variant on offer is a Ago Red and Ago Silver dual colour scheme, along with gold coloured wheels and frame details, inspired by Italian racing machines from the past. The second colour combination is Metallic Carbon Black with Metallic Dark Grey.

"Following the presentation of the Superveloce 800 in Milano, we took on board feedback from both the public and importers and decided to create two colour schemes, both with a gold-finish frame, that accentuate the neo-retro theme, highlight the curvaceous styling and align the models to our brand values," said Adrian Morton, Design Director at MV Agusta's Research Centre CRC.

The second new colour is Metallic Carbon Black with Metallic Grey

The MV Agusta Superveloce keeps the MV Agusta heritage intact, with intricate 1970s styling, with the underpinnings of the 799 cc, three-cylinder engine from the MV Agusta F3. That in-line three-cylinder engine puts out 148 bhp of power, and features a counter-rotating crankshaft coupled to a six-speed gearbox and trademark triple tip exhaust system.

The Superveloce 800 also includes a second generation 5-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity that can mirror navigation functions from the rider's phone via the MV Ride app, and also gets ride-by-wire and a whole lot more in the electronics package. The lightweight and minimalistic tail fairing rests on a new sub-frame, which transforms the bike from a single seat to a dual seat version if need be.

