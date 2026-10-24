Need A Family 7-Seater Under Rs 7 Lakh? 5 Dependable Second-Hand MPVs And SUVs: Ertiga, Triber, Mobilio & More

Buying a used seven-seater needs more thought than buying a regular hatchback. You need enough room for your family, seats that people can use comfortably and an engine that can handle the extra weight. You also need to consider repair costs, since an older car can become expensive to maintain if it has not been looked after properly.

With Rs. 7 lakh to spend in 2026, you can choose from family MPVs, compact seven-seaters and rugged utility vehicles. The right choice depends on whether you use all seven seats regularly or only need them occasionally. Here are five options worth considering, along with two more that suit specific needs.

1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Used Price: Rs. 4.50 lakh to Rs. 6.80 lakh

Model Years: 2013-2018

Variants to Consider: VXi, ZXi and selected diesel variants

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a good starting point if you need a seven-seater for regular family use. It has three rows of seats, a practical cabin and a driving experience that is easy to get used to. The petrol version is worth considering if you mainly drive in the city and want to avoid some of the extra maintenance concerns that come with an older diesel.

The third row is more useful than the small rear seats found in some compact seven-seaters, although adults may still find it tight on long journeys. Rear AC vents on selected variants also help keep passengers comfortable in hot weather. Maruti's wide service network makes it easier to find mechanics and replacement parts.

Key Features:

Three rows of seating

Petrol and diesel engine options

Manual gearbox options

Rear AC vents on selected variants

Wide service and spare-parts network

What to check before buying: The Ertiga has been used both as a family car and a commercial cab, so check its ownership and service history carefully. Look for suspension noises, uneven tyre wear and signs of accident repairs. On diesel versions, have the clutch, turbo and engine checked by a mechanic.

Who should buy it: Families who need a practical seven-seater for regular use and want a car that is relatively easy to maintain.

2. Renault Triber

Used Price: Rs. 4.50 lakh to Rs. 6.70 lakh

Model Years: 2020-2023

Variants to Consider: RXT and RXZ, manual or AMT

The Renault Triber is worth considering if you want a newer seven-seater without spending the full Rs. 7 lakh budget. Its compact size makes it easier to drive and park in the city, while the cabin can be changed to suit your needs.

Its biggest advantage is the removable third row. When you do not need all seven seats, you can take out the rear seats to make more room for luggage. The 1.0-litre petrol engine works well for routine city trips, but it can feel short of power when all seven seats are occupied and the AC is running. Take a test drive before deciding, particularly if you often travel with a full car.

Key Features:

Removable third-row seats

Compact size for city driving

1.0-litre petrol engine

Manual and AMT options

Touchscreen on selected variants

What to check before buying: On AMT versions, check for strong jerks or hesitation during slow driving. Test the engine with the AC switched on, and make sure the rear seats lock securely into place.

Who should buy it: Families who need seven seats occasionally, want a newer car and value flexibility over strong performance with a full load.

3. Honda Mobilio

Used Price: Rs. 3.60 lakh to Rs. 4.50 lakh

Model Years: 2014-2017

Variants to Consider: V petrol and selected diesel variants

The Honda Mobilio is an older option, but it offers a good amount of space for the money. Its long body and three-row layout make it useful for carrying several passengers, while the cabin is designed to make access to the rear rows reasonably easy.

The Mobilio was sold with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a diesel option. If most of your driving involves short city trips, the petrol version is worth considering because an ageing diesel can bring extra maintenance costs. Honda has discontinued the Mobilio in India, so the condition of the car and the availability of replacement parts matter more than finding the lowest asking price.

Key Features:

Three rows of seating

1.5-litre petrol engine option

Diesel option on selected variants

Spacious cabin for family use

Large luggage area when fewer seats are used

What to check before buying: Look underneath the car and around the front bumper for damage from speed breakers. Check the AC, suspension, engine and gearbox, and look for signs of accident repairs. Ask a Honda service centre about parts availability if any major repairs are needed.

Who should buy it: Families who want a spacious MPV at a lower price and are comfortable buying an older, discontinued car.

4. Mahindra TUV300

Used Price: Rs. 4.80 lakh to Rs. 5.90 lakh

Model Years: 2016-2019

Variants to Consider: T8 and T10, subject to condition

The Mahindra TUV300 is different from the Ertiga and Triber. It has a tall, rugged body, a high driving position and a diesel engine suited to buyers who often travel on rough roads. Its steering and ride can feel heavier than those of a family MPV, but some buyers may prefer its more traditional SUV feel.

The main drawback is the third row. The TUV300 uses side-facing rear seats, which are less comfortable than forward-facing seats and are not ideal for regular family trips. This makes it a more specialised choice rather than the first option for families who need all seven seats every day.

Key Features:

1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine

High driving position

Rugged body-on-frame construction

Manual and AMT options on selected versions

Compact size for a utility vehicle

What to check before buying: Have the clutch, steering, suspension and engine inspected, especially if the car has covered a lot of kilometres. Check the rear seating arrangement carefully. Before buying an older diesel, confirm the rules that apply to it in your city.

Who should buy it: Buyers who want a rugged vehicle for rough roads and only need the extra seats occasionally.

5. Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Used Price: Around Rs. 3.50 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh, depending on year and condition

Model Years: 2016-2020

Variants to Consider: 7-str

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is worth considering if you need to carry people and want to keep running costs manageable. Its boxy shape provides good cabin space for its price, making it useful for family transport and regular short trips. It mainly suits rural needs and commercial purposes.

However, the Eeco is much more basic than the Ertiga or Triber. Its ride and cabin comfort are not on the same level as a conventional family MPV. Seating options also vary, so do not assume every used Eeco is a seven-seater. Check the registration certificate and original seating layout before buying.

Key Features:

Boxy cabin with practical space

Petrol and factory-fitted CNG options on selected versions

Simple interior and controls

Sliding rear doors

Useful space for the price

What to check before buying: Confirm the seating capacity in the vehicle documents. Check the seats, seatbelts, tyres, brakes and suspension for wear. Look for signs of commercial use or overloading. On CNG versions, have the system and its paperwork checked by a qualified technician.

Who should buy it: Buyers who need a basic people carrier and value space and utility more than comfort or features.

Two More Used 7-Seaters Worth Considering

These options may suit some buyers, but both need careful checks before purchase.

Mahindra XUV500

An older XUV500 gives you a larger cabin, strong highway performance and the feel of a full-size SUV. However, examples under Rs. 7 lakh are likely to be older and may have covered a lot of kilometres. Repairs to the suspension, electrical systems or diesel engine can become expensive.

Consider one only if you genuinely need a larger SUV, have money set aside for repairs and find a car with a clear service history. It should not be your first choice if your main aim is affordable daily family travel.

Datsun GO+

The Datsun GO+ is compact and easy to drive in the city. Its small petrol engine suits everyday trips, but the two rear jump seats are best kept for smaller passengers on short journeys rather than regular long-distance travel.

Datsun has discontinued its cars in India, so check parts availability before buying. It may suit someone who needs extra seats on a tight budget, but compare it with the Renault Triber before making a decision.

What Should You Check Before Buying a Used 7-Seater Under Rs. 7 Lakh?

A used seven-seater may have carried more passengers and luggage than a regular hatchback. Take a proper test drive, check the paperwork and, if possible, get a mechanic to inspect the car before paying a deposit.

Check all three rows: Sit in the rear seats and check legroom, headroom, seatbelts and ease of entry.

Sit in the rear seats and check legroom, headroom, seatbelts and ease of entry. Test the AC: Run it while parked and during the drive. Check the cooling for rear passengers if the car has rear vents.

Run it while parked and during the drive. Check the cooling for rear passengers if the car has rear vents. Inspect the tyres and suspension: Listen for knocks over rough roads and look for uneven tyre wear.

Listen for knocks over rough roads and look for uneven tyre wear. Check the service history: Find out if the car was privately owned or used as a taxi. Look for accident or flood damage.

Find out if the car was privately owned or used as a taxi. Look for accident or flood damage. Test the engine and gearbox: Check for unusual noises, clutch problems and rough gear changes.

Check for unusual noises, clutch problems and rough gear changes. Verify the documents: Check the registration certificate, insurance, outstanding challans, loan status and ownership-transfer requirements.

Check the registration certificate, insurance, outstanding challans, loan status and ownership-transfer requirements. Check local diesel rules: Restrictions differ by location. Delhi-NCR, for example, has restrictions on diesel vehicles older than 10 years. Confirm the current rules that apply to the car before buying it.

Keep some money aside for servicing and repairs after purchase. A car priced at Rs. 6.8 lakh may not be a good deal if it immediately needs new tyres, suspension work or major engine repairs.

Which Used 7-Seater Should You Buy for Your Family?

For most families, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the most practical all-round choice. It has a useful three-row layout, a wide service network and an easy-to-understand ownership experience. If you want a newer car that is easier to park and need the third row only occasionally, the Renault Triber is a strong alternative.

The Honda Mobilio is worth considering if you want more space for less money and find a well-maintained example. The Mahindra TUV300 suits buyers who need a rugged vehicle for rough roads, but its side-facing rear seats are less suitable for regular family trips. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the basic, space-focused option, provided you are comfortable with its limited comfort and features.

The XUV500 is tempting if you want a larger SUV, but an old diesel can bring higher repair costs and restrictions in some places. Before choosing any car, think about how often you will use all seven seats, take your family along for a test drive and choose the car that is in the best condition within your budget.