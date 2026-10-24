Need A Family 7-Seater Under Rs 7 Lakh? 5 Dependable Second-Hand MPVs And SUVs: Ertiga, Triber, Mobilio & More
- The Ertiga makes sense for families that use all three rows regularly
- The Triber is easier to park and lets you remove the rear seats when needed
- An older diesel SUV can cost more to maintain, so check its condition and local rules
Buying a used seven-seater needs more thought than buying a regular hatchback. You need enough room for your family, seats that people can use comfortably and an engine that can handle the extra weight. You also need to consider repair costs, since an older car can become expensive to maintain if it has not been looked after properly.
With Rs. 7 lakh to spend in 2026, you can choose from family MPVs, compact seven-seaters and rugged utility vehicles. The right choice depends on whether you use all seven seats regularly or only need them occasionally. Here are five options worth considering, along with two more that suit specific needs.
1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Used Price: Rs. 4.50 lakh to Rs. 6.80 lakh
Model Years: 2013-2018
Variants to Consider: VXi, ZXi and selected diesel variants
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a good starting point if you need a seven-seater for regular family use. It has three rows of seats, a practical cabin and a driving experience that is easy to get used to. The petrol version is worth considering if you mainly drive in the city and want to avoid some of the extra maintenance concerns that come with an older diesel.
The third row is more useful than the small rear seats found in some compact seven-seaters, although adults may still find it tight on long journeys. Rear AC vents on selected variants also help keep passengers comfortable in hot weather. Maruti's wide service network makes it easier to find mechanics and replacement parts.
Key Features:
- Three rows of seating
- Petrol and diesel engine options
- Manual gearbox options
- Rear AC vents on selected variants
- Wide service and spare-parts network
What to check before buying: The Ertiga has been used both as a family car and a commercial cab, so check its ownership and service history carefully. Look for suspension noises, uneven tyre wear and signs of accident repairs. On diesel versions, have the clutch, turbo and engine checked by a mechanic.
Who should buy it: Families who need a practical seven-seater for regular use and want a car that is relatively easy to maintain.
2. Renault Triber
Used Price: Rs. 4.50 lakh to Rs. 6.70 lakh
Model Years: 2020-2023
Variants to Consider: RXT and RXZ, manual or AMT
The Renault Triber is worth considering if you want a newer seven-seater without spending the full Rs. 7 lakh budget. Its compact size makes it easier to drive and park in the city, while the cabin can be changed to suit your needs.
Its biggest advantage is the removable third row. When you do not need all seven seats, you can take out the rear seats to make more room for luggage. The 1.0-litre petrol engine works well for routine city trips, but it can feel short of power when all seven seats are occupied and the AC is running. Take a test drive before deciding, particularly if you often travel with a full car.
Key Features:
- Removable third-row seats
- Compact size for city driving
- 1.0-litre petrol engine
- Manual and AMT options
- Touchscreen on selected variants
What to check before buying: On AMT versions, check for strong jerks or hesitation during slow driving. Test the engine with the AC switched on, and make sure the rear seats lock securely into place.
Who should buy it: Families who need seven seats occasionally, want a newer car and value flexibility over strong performance with a full load.
3. Honda Mobilio
Used Price: Rs. 3.60 lakh to Rs. 4.50 lakh
Model Years: 2014-2017
Variants to Consider: V petrol and selected diesel variants
The Honda Mobilio is an older option, but it offers a good amount of space for the money. Its long body and three-row layout make it useful for carrying several passengers, while the cabin is designed to make access to the rear rows reasonably easy.
The Mobilio was sold with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a diesel option. If most of your driving involves short city trips, the petrol version is worth considering because an ageing diesel can bring extra maintenance costs. Honda has discontinued the Mobilio in India, so the condition of the car and the availability of replacement parts matter more than finding the lowest asking price.
Key Features:
- Three rows of seating
- 1.5-litre petrol engine option
- Diesel option on selected variants
- Spacious cabin for family use
- Large luggage area when fewer seats are used
What to check before buying: Look underneath the car and around the front bumper for damage from speed breakers. Check the AC, suspension, engine and gearbox, and look for signs of accident repairs. Ask a Honda service centre about parts availability if any major repairs are needed.
Who should buy it: Families who want a spacious MPV at a lower price and are comfortable buying an older, discontinued car.
4. Mahindra TUV300
Used Price: Rs. 4.80 lakh to Rs. 5.90 lakh
Model Years: 2016-2019
Variants to Consider: T8 and T10, subject to condition
The Mahindra TUV300 is different from the Ertiga and Triber. It has a tall, rugged body, a high driving position and a diesel engine suited to buyers who often travel on rough roads. Its steering and ride can feel heavier than those of a family MPV, but some buyers may prefer its more traditional SUV feel.
The main drawback is the third row. The TUV300 uses side-facing rear seats, which are less comfortable than forward-facing seats and are not ideal for regular family trips. This makes it a more specialised choice rather than the first option for families who need all seven seats every day.
Key Features:
- 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine
- High driving position
- Rugged body-on-frame construction
- Manual and AMT options on selected versions
- Compact size for a utility vehicle
What to check before buying: Have the clutch, steering, suspension and engine inspected, especially if the car has covered a lot of kilometres. Check the rear seating arrangement carefully. Before buying an older diesel, confirm the rules that apply to it in your city.
Who should buy it: Buyers who want a rugged vehicle for rough roads and only need the extra seats occasionally.
5. Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Used Price: Around Rs. 3.50 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh, depending on year and condition
Model Years: 2016-2020
Variants to Consider: 7-str
The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is worth considering if you need to carry people and want to keep running costs manageable. Its boxy shape provides good cabin space for its price, making it useful for family transport and regular short trips. It mainly suits rural needs and commercial purposes.
However, the Eeco is much more basic than the Ertiga or Triber. Its ride and cabin comfort are not on the same level as a conventional family MPV. Seating options also vary, so do not assume every used Eeco is a seven-seater. Check the registration certificate and original seating layout before buying.
Key Features:
- Boxy cabin with practical space
- Petrol and factory-fitted CNG options on selected versions
- Simple interior and controls
- Sliding rear doors
- Useful space for the price
What to check before buying: Confirm the seating capacity in the vehicle documents. Check the seats, seatbelts, tyres, brakes and suspension for wear. Look for signs of commercial use or overloading. On CNG versions, have the system and its paperwork checked by a qualified technician.
Who should buy it: Buyers who need a basic people carrier and value space and utility more than comfort or features.
Two More Used 7-Seaters Worth Considering
These options may suit some buyers, but both need careful checks before purchase.
Mahindra XUV500
An older XUV500 gives you a larger cabin, strong highway performance and the feel of a full-size SUV. However, examples under Rs. 7 lakh are likely to be older and may have covered a lot of kilometres. Repairs to the suspension, electrical systems or diesel engine can become expensive.
Consider one only if you genuinely need a larger SUV, have money set aside for repairs and find a car with a clear service history. It should not be your first choice if your main aim is affordable daily family travel.
Datsun GO+
The Datsun GO+ is compact and easy to drive in the city. Its small petrol engine suits everyday trips, but the two rear jump seats are best kept for smaller passengers on short journeys rather than regular long-distance travel.
Datsun has discontinued its cars in India, so check parts availability before buying. It may suit someone who needs extra seats on a tight budget, but compare it with the Renault Triber before making a decision.
What Should You Check Before Buying a Used 7-Seater Under Rs. 7 Lakh?
A used seven-seater may have carried more passengers and luggage than a regular hatchback. Take a proper test drive, check the paperwork and, if possible, get a mechanic to inspect the car before paying a deposit.
- Check all three rows: Sit in the rear seats and check legroom, headroom, seatbelts and ease of entry.
- Test the AC: Run it while parked and during the drive. Check the cooling for rear passengers if the car has rear vents.
- Inspect the tyres and suspension: Listen for knocks over rough roads and look for uneven tyre wear.
- Check the service history: Find out if the car was privately owned or used as a taxi. Look for accident or flood damage.
- Test the engine and gearbox: Check for unusual noises, clutch problems and rough gear changes.
- Verify the documents: Check the registration certificate, insurance, outstanding challans, loan status and ownership-transfer requirements.
- Check local diesel rules: Restrictions differ by location. Delhi-NCR, for example, has restrictions on diesel vehicles older than 10 years. Confirm the current rules that apply to the car before buying it.
Keep some money aside for servicing and repairs after purchase. A car priced at Rs. 6.8 lakh may not be a good deal if it immediately needs new tyres, suspension work or major engine repairs.
Which Used 7-Seater Should You Buy for Your Family?
For most families, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the most practical all-round choice. It has a useful three-row layout, a wide service network and an easy-to-understand ownership experience. If you want a newer car that is easier to park and need the third row only occasionally, the Renault Triber is a strong alternative.
The Honda Mobilio is worth considering if you want more space for less money and find a well-maintained example. The Mahindra TUV300 suits buyers who need a rugged vehicle for rough roads, but its side-facing rear seats are less suitable for regular family trips. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the basic, space-focused option, provided you are comfortable with its limited comfort and features.
The XUV500 is tempting if you want a larger SUV, but an old diesel can bring higher repair costs and restrictions in some places. Before choosing any car, think about how often you will use all seven seats, take your family along for a test drive and choose the car that is in the best condition within your budget.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Top 5 Bikes In India With The Most Comfortable Pillion Seats For Elderly Parents And Family MembersLooking for a motorcycle that keeps your parents comfortable on rides? These five options offer relaxed ergonomics and pillion-friendly seats.5 mins read
- Maruti Victoris Gets An Aurum Edition Accessory Kit: Priced At Rs 22,990The accessory kit includes copper accents, chrome trim and 3D mats.1 min read
- Need A Family 7-Seater Under Rs 7 Lakh? 5 Dependable Second-Hand MPVs And SUVs: Ertiga, Triber, Mobilio & MoreA Rs. 7 lakh budget can get you a used seven-seater for family trips, school runs and everyday travel. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Renault Triber and Honda Mobilio are worth considering, along with the Mahindra TUV300 and Maruti Suzuki Eeco.9 mins read
- car&bike Team | Oct 23, 2026Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched at Rs. 1.60 Lakh; Gets TFT Display, Ride Modes, Quickshifter & MoreThe Pulsar NS200 now gets an electronic throttle body which enables six ride modes and traction control, as well as a quickshifter and TFT display with Google Maps mirroring.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 23, 20265 Factory CNG Cars With Usable Boot Space: Nexon, i10 Nios, Exter & MoreHere are five of the most sought-after factory-fitted CNG cars available in 2026 that offer genuine, usable boot space.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 23, 2026Ducati Formula 73 Limited Edition Café Racer Launched At Rs. 20 Lakh; All Units Sold OutThe Ducati Formula 73 has launched as the Italian marque celebrates its 100th year, whereas the motorcycle itself pays homage to the 1973 Ducati 750 Super Sport Desmo.1 min read