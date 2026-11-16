New Audi A5 Spied In India Ahead Of Debut

Audi’s new A5 sedan has been spied on Indian roads sans camouflage ahead of its launch next year. The A5 sedan replaced the A4 in global markets back in 2024 under Audi’s short-lived new nomenclature system that assigned odd numbers to internal combustion vehicles. Based on the Premium Platform Combustion platform, the new A5 is larger than the A4 it replaces, with Audi having confirmed a 2027 India launch for the sedan back in August 2026.

Also read: Audi Confirms New Q3 For India This Year; A5, Q9 To Arrive By 2027





Seen here finished in white, the new A5 adopts a sportier look than the A4, featuring a wider singleframe grille, slimmer LED headlamps and a flowing roofline giving it an aggressive look, while the rear is finished with a full-width light bar.



Inside, the A5’s cabin shares much of the same design as the new Q3 already on sale in India, with both models underpinned by the same. The dash-top is crowned by a curved widescreen display housing the 11.9-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and 14.4-inch central touchscreen, and while global models get the option of a front passenger touchscreen, it remains to be seen if the same will be offered in India.



Also read: New Audi Q3 Launched In India At Rs 51.99 Lakh



On the powertrain front, expect the A5 to get the same 2.0-litre TSI engine option as the new Q3 paired with an automatic gearbox as standard when it arrives in India. The Q3’s unit develops 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and sends power to the wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.





Globally, the A5 gets multiple petrol and diesel engine options, including 48V mild-hybrid tech-equipped units and a turbocharged V6 mill in the sportier S5. It remains to be seen if any other powertrain options will be considered.

Image source: @lordkurtmorris via Instagram