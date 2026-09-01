New Audi Q3 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
- New Q3 can be reserved by paying Rs 1 lakh
- Prices to be announced next month
- Gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine; 200 bhp and 320 Nm
Audi has opened bookings for the third-generation Q3 in India ahead of its launch in October 2026. Customers can reserve the model by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh through Audi’s India website or its authorised dealerships. Deliveries are expected to begin before Diwali.
The new Q3 made its India debut last month and gets a sharper design, a completely redesigned cabin and a host of tech upgrades over the outgoing model.
Audi Q3: Exterior
The new Q3 gets a more distinctive front-end, with split LED headlights and a wide grille designed specifically for the India-spec model. The lower bumper features a honeycomb-patterned air intake and a silver skid plate.
Also Read: Audi SQ8 Revealed; New Flagship SUV From Audi
The profile retains the familiar Q3 silhouette, but gets body-coloured cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails and a chrome strip around the window line. At the rear, split tail-lamps are connected by an LED light strip, with an illuminated Audi logo positioned between them. Furthermore, it gets a prominent roof spoiler and sculpted bumper with faux air outlets and a silver skid plate.
Audi Q3: Interior
Inside, the Q3 gets a completely new dashboard dominated by a panoramic display setup. It comprises an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with the latter angled towards the driver.
The carmaker has also freed up space around the centre console by moving the gear selector to behind the steering wheel. This setup means the conventional drive selector is no longer sitting on the centre console, while the lighting and wiper functions are housed on the other side.
Also Read: Audi’s GLS-Rivalling Q9 SUV Unveiled With 6- And 8-Cylinder Engines
Audi Q3: Powertrain
The India-spec Q3 will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 200 bhp and 320 Nm. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with drive sent to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro system.
Audi Q3: Expected Price And Rivals
The new Q3 will be locally assembled in India and is expected to go on sale in October. It will continue to sit at the entry point to Audi’s SUV range in the country, taking on the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. The outgoing MY25 Q3 is currently priced from Rs 43.67 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new generation, prices for the new Q3 are expected to start at around Rs 53-55 lakh (ex-showroom).
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